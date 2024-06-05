Next Article

T20 World Cup, USA vs Pakistan: Match Preview and stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:00 pm Jun 05, 202408:00 pm

What's the story Co-hosts United States face Pakistan in Match 11 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 on June 6 at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas. USA opened their account in this year's T20 World Cup with a win over Canada in Group A. Pakistan are playing their first match in the ongoing edition. Here we present the match preview and stats.

Details

Pitch report and weather update

As per reports, the average first-innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 148 runs. The surface at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas is pretty balanced. Pacers will get movement early on. As far as the weather is concerned, the temperature will hover around 35 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the humidity is expected to be around 50%.

Information

Timing and TV listing

The match will start at 9:00pm IST on June 6, 2024. Fans can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the Disney+Hotstar app for free.

Details

Pakistan have work to do with the batting

Pakistan come into the tournament with a 2-0 defeat to England in the bilateral series. The batting has work to do if Pakistan are to challenge for the coveted T20 World Cup trophy. Pakistan have several shortcomings in that middle order. USA are the team to watch out for. They stunned Bangladesh 2-1 at home and were off to a solid start versus Canada.

Probable XIs

USA vs Pakistan: Probable XIs

USA probable XI: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (C/wk), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Nitish Kumar, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar, Jasdeep Singh. Pakistan probable XI: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir.

Stats

Decoding the key stats ahead of the match

USA batter Aaron Jones has amassed 478 T20I runs at a strike rate of 116.87. He could become the second USA batter to slam 500-plus runs after Steven Taylor (742). Speedster Haris Rauf owns 95 T20I scalps and could become Pakistan's second-highest wicket-taker by surpassing Shahid Afridi (97). In 119 T20Is, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam owns 4,023 runs at 41.05.

