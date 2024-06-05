Next Article

Mitchell Johnson took 10 T20I wickets in the Caribbean

Australia bowlers with most T20I wickets in West Indies

What's the story Australia, the 2021 champions, are set to begin their 2024 ICC T20 World Cup campaign. The Mitchell Marsh-led Aussies will take on Oman in their opening fixture. Several Aussie bowlers have impressed across the previous eight editions. The current lot would be delighted to see the bowling-friendly Caribbean tracks. Here are the Australia bowlers with most T20I wickets in West Indies.

Dirk Nannes: 14 wickets

Left-arm seamer Dirk Nannes hogged limelight for his pace and swing during the late 2000s. Before playing for Australia, he represented Netherlands as he was the son of Dutch migrant parents. Nannes turned out for the Aussies in the 2010 T20 World Cup in the Caribbean, taking 14 wickets at 13.07. These are also the most T20I wickets by an Aussie bowler in WI.

Steven Smith: 11 wickets

Steven Smith is among the greatest batters in Test cricket. Although Smith is potent enough to bat in white-ball cricket too, his Test attributes stand out. However, Smith burst on to international cricket as a budding leg-spinner who could bat. He later emerged as a middle-order batter. In the 2010 T20 World Cup, Smith took 11 wickets at an incredible average of 14.81.

Mitchell Johnson: 10 wickets

Former left-arm pacer Mitchell Johnson remains the only other Aussie bowler with 10 or more T20I wickets in the Caribbean. Johnson was at his peak between 2008 and 2010, a period where he took 10 T20I wickets in WI. The fearsome speedster averaged 17.50 in seven T20Is in the Caribbean. His economy rate read 5.53.

Shaun Tait: 9 wickets

Former Australian speedster Shaun Tait is known for his express pace in international cricket. He still holds the record for bowling one of the fastest deliveries in international cricket. Tait, who could bowl at over 155 KPH consistently, took nine wickets from seven T20Is in the Caribbean. His economy rate of 5.53 is the lowest for an Australian bowler in this regard.