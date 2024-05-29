Next Article

Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya's divorce on the cards? Source claims so

By Tanvi Gupta 02:27 pm May 29, 202402:27 pm

What's the story Rumors about a potential split between Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and actor-model Natasa Stankovic have been making rounds on the internet for some days now. The speculations were triggered when Stankovic removed "Pandya" from her Instagram handle and deleted some photos with her cricketer husband. A source has now told the Delhi Times that "tension has been brewing in their marriage for the past six months...The couple is likely to head for a separation."

What is the truth behind alimony rumors?

The insider further disclosed, "The stories around the alimony percentage are speculative," clarifying, "Also, news about this being a PR campaign is untrue." Last Saturday, a new rumor surfaced, suggesting that Pandya could potentially lose 70% of his assets as alimony if he divorces his wife. Earlier, some Reddit users noted that the couple had not shared any recent photos "together." Additionally, Pandya didn't post any birthday status for his wife on March 4, further adding to the speculations.

Stankovic's cryptic posts and Pandya's absence fueled rumors

So far, Stankovic and Pandya have remained silent on the rumors. Recently, Stankovic was spotted with a close friend, and when asked about the separation by paparazzi, she simply responded, "Thank you very much." Meanwhile, Pandya's absence from the first batch of Indian cricket team members departing for the T20 World Cup 2024 in New York also raised eyebrows. Reports suggest that he is currently in London for a brief training stint.

'Someone is about to get on streets': Stankovic's cryptic posts

Amid the ongoing chaos, Stankovic shared a cryptic post on her Instagram Story of a drive on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link with the caption "Praise God..." Before this, she posted a picture of traffic signs captioned, "Someone is about to get on the streets." To note, the couple got engaged in Dubai on January 1, 2020, and later married during the COVID-19-induced lockdown. They had a ceremony wedding in February 2023. The pair is parents to son Agastya.

Stankovic's absence from IPL added fuel to the fire

Meanwhile, an eagle-eyed Reddit user also noted Stankovic's absence from the IPL stands and her lack of posts about Pandya's team, the Mumbai Indians. While Pandya's brother, Krunal Pandya, and his wife still engage with Stankovic's posts, there seems to be tension between her and the cricketer, noted the user. The Serbian model also faced online trolling due to Pandya's performance as captain of MI in IPL. Despite this, Pandya has been appointed vice-captain for the upcoming T20 World Cup.