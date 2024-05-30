Next Article

Shahid Afridi is Pakistan's second-highest scorer in the mega event (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

ICC T20 World Cup: Decoding the top run-scorers for Pakistan

By Rajdeep Saha 02:08 am May 30, 202402:08 am

What's the story Pakistan have registered a decent run at the ICC T20 World Cup. The 2009 champions have been two-time runners-up in addition to reaching the semi-finals on three occasions. Pakistan exited from the Super 10s in 2014 and 2016 respectively. Pakistan have had good performers with the bat in T20 World Cups. Ahead of the 2024 event, we present their top run-scorers in the event.

Shoiab Malik

Shoaib Malik - 646 runs

Shoaib Malik played 34 matches for Pakistan at the T20 World Cup. He scored 646 runs at an average of 34. His strike rate was 123.28. Malik hammered three fifties. He remains the joint-most capped player for the nation in the coveted tournament (34 alongside Shahid Afridi). Overall, Malik scored 2,423 runs for Pakistan in T20Is at 31.46. He registered nine fifties.

Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi - 546 runs

Afridi is Pakistan's second-highest scorer in the global ICC tourney. The former legendary all-rounder smashed 546 runs from 34 matches at 18.82. He struck at 154.23. He remains Pakistan's highest six-hitter in the tournament's history (21). Afridi smacked two fifties with the best score of 54*. He last appeared in the 2016 event. Overall, Afridi clobbered 1,405 T20I runs from 98 matches at 18.01.

Kamran Akmal

Kamran Akmal - 524 runs

Kamran Akmal played 30 matches for Pakistan in the global tournament, scoring 524 runs with the willow. The wicketkeeper-batter smashed three fifties with the best score of 73. He averaged 20.96 and struck at 115.92. He remains one of the two batters with 50-plus fours (50). Overall, Akmal scored 987 runs in T20Is at 21.

Mohammad Hafeez

Mohammad Hafeez - 511 runs

Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez remains one of the three batters with 2,500-plus T20I runs for the men's national team. Hafeez scored 2,514 runs at 26.46. He hit 14 fifties. In the coveted ICC T20 tourney, Hafeez is one of Pakistan's four batters with 500-plus runs. He smashed 511 runs from 30 matches at 21.29 (50s: 1). He owns the most fours (56).