Next Article

Vincent Kompany has landed a massive job (Photo credit: X/@FCBayernEN)

Can Vincent Kompany thrive at Bayern Munich? Decoding his stats

By Rajdeep Saha 01:40 am May 30, 202401:40 am

What's the story Bayern Munich finally found a manager in Vincent Kompany, who left Burnley for the biggest job of his managerial career. The Bavarians had announced Thomas Tuchel would be leaving the club back in February. The hunt for a new coach started thereafter but struggled to find a replacement. Tuchel's exit was finally confirmed despite holding talks about a potential U-turn to stay. Here's more.

Context

Why does this story matter?

After deciding to part ways with Tuchel, Bayern went for Xabi Alonso, who decided to stay at Bayer Leverkusen. The likes of Julian Nagelsmann, Hansi Flick, Ralf Rangnick and Zinedine Zidane, all turned down the job. Bayern held a meeting with Tuchel, who was still at the job, to see if he could be reinstated but it didn't work out. Kompany then took over.

Job

Promotion and relegation across two seasons with Burnley

From Burnley to Bayern is definitely one of the most sensational stories of the summer. Kompany's Burnley claimed the Championship title in his first season in charge and an imminent return to the Premier League was confirmed. What followed was a real struggle as Kompany stuck to his principles which failed to suit Burnley in the Premier League. The Clarets were relegated, finishing 19th.

Championship

Kompany helped Burnley seal promotion

On June 14, 2022, Kompany was appointed manager of Championship club Burnley, following the club's relegation from the Premier League. What followed was a dream campaign as Burnley won the Championship title. In 46 matches, the Clarets picked up 29 wins, 14 draws, and three defeats. They ended the season with 101 points. Burnley forwarded 87 goals (highest) and conceded 35 (fewest).

Premier League

Burnley got relegated from the Premier League 2023-24 season

Burnley suffered 24 defeats in the Premier League 2023-24 season. They claimed only five wins in addition to drawing nine from 38 matches. The Clarets shipped in a total of 78 goals (41 scored). The defeat means Burnley finished with 24 points on board. Bottom-placed Sheffield United and Luton Town (18th) were the other two clubs to be relegated.

Information

Burnley's performance under Kompany in cup competitions

In the 2022-23 season, Burnley reached the FA Cup quarter-finals (W3 D1 L1). They were ousted from the fourth round of the Carabao Cup (W2 L1). In 2023-24, they suffered a third-round exit in FA Cup (L1) and a 4th-round exit in Carabao Cup.

Stats

His managerial stats

Kompany managed Burnley across 96 matches, winning 41, drawing 24 and losing 31 times. His win percentage was 42.71. Before that, Kompany managed Belgian side Anderlecht. As a player-manager, he managed four games (D2 L2). As a full-time manager, he managed in 92 matches (W42, D32, L18). His win percentage was 45.65.

Accolades

One trophy in his managerial career

With Anderlecht, Kompany reached the Belgian Cup final in 2021-22 before losing. He won the Championship title with Burnley next. Individually, he was adjudged EFL Championship Manager of the Month in October 2022, December 2022, January 2023 and February 2023. He also won the EFL Championship Manager of the Season in 2022-23.

Information

Kompany won several trophies as a player

Former Manchester City legend Kompany won a total of 12 trophies with the club, having played 360 matches for the Premier League giants. He also won two Belgian First Division titles with Anderlecht and the UEFA Intertoto Cup with Hamburger in 2007.

Analysis

Will Kompany help Bayern win in 2024-25?

Kompany has landed a massive job but it's a big risk taken by Bayern, who are the most successful side in German football. Bayern had a rare trophy-less campaign in 2023-24 and they would be keen to bounce back. Stopping Alonso's Leverkusen in the Bundesliga is a mighty challenge. Kompany has received praise from Pep Guardiola but time might just run out at Bayern.

Twitter Post

New job!