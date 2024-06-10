Next Article

What's the story India beat Pakistan by six runs in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup Match 19 in New York. They were bundled out for 119 before defending it in a final-over thriller. Pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya enjoyed impressive outings as the Men in Green were restricted to 113/7. Here is the list of the lowest successfully defended targets in T20 WC history.

#4

New Zealand - 127 versus India, 2016

New Zealand stunned the Indian team in the 2016 T20 WC game in Nagpur. Chasing 127 on a challenging track, the hosts never got going and were eventually folded for 79. Virat Kohli (23) and MS Dhoni (30) were the only ones to cross the 11-run mark. Mitchell Santner starred for NZ with a four-wicket haul. Ish Sodhi dismissed three batters.

#3

Afghanistan - 124 versus West Indies, 2016

Afghanistan, who were an Assocaite side during the 2016 edition, upset the mighty West Indies in Nagpur that year. They sealed a six-run win despite scoring just 123/7. WI never got going as the likes of Johnson Charles (22) and Dwayne Bravo (28) were the only batters to score over 20. Spinners Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi dented WI with two wickets apiece.

#2

India - 120 versus Pakistan, 2024

India's recent heroics in New York take the top spot on this list. Pakistan had a steady start before losing Babar Azam. Although Mohammad Rizwan and Usman Khan took Pakistan past 50, Axar dismissed the latter. Bumrah then dismissed Rizwan, while Pandya struck twice. Pakistan were down to 102/7 and couldn't score 18 runs in the final over. Bumrah finished with 3/14.

#1

Sri Lanka - 120 versus New Zealand, 2014

Sri Lanka's legendary left-arm spinner Rangana Herath claimed 5/3 against New Zealand in the 2014 T20 WC game in Chattogram, where the Kiwis failed to chase a mere 120. NZ faced Herath's wrath that lasted 3.3 overs as they perished for 60. Notably, Kane Williamson scored 42 of these runs. Meanwhile, Sachithra Senanayake also claimed two wickets.