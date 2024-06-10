Next Article

Presenting the lowest totals for India in T20 World Cups

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:38 pm Jun 10, 2024

What's the story Pakistan restricted India to 119/10 (19 overs) in Match 19 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in New York. India suffered a middle-order collapse after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli fell early. Rishabh Pant's 42(31) added meat to India's innings. The Men in Blue, however, later won the duel by six runs. Here we decode India's lowest T20 WC totals.

#4

119/10 versus Pakistan, 2024

The 119 against Pakistan is now India's fourth-lowest total in the T20 WC history. Axar Patel (20) and Pant took India past 50 after Rohit and Kohli's early departure. India then suffered a shocking collapse as they lost their last seven wickets inside 30 runs. Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf recorded three-fers. As mentioned, India later defended the paltry total.

#3

118/8 versus South Africa, 2009

Chasing 131 in the 2009 T20 WC match against South Africa, India were restricted to 118/8 in Nottingham. While openers Gautam Gambhir (21) and Rohit Sharma (29) added 48 runs, the middle-order batters couldn't come to the party. Yuvraj Singh (25) was the only other batter to touch the 15-run mark. Johan Botha (3/16) was the pick of the SA bowlers.

#2

110/7 versus New Zealand, 2021

New Zealand demolished India in a crucial 2021 T20 WC game in Dubai. Sent into bat, the Kiwis restricted India to just 110/7 in 20 overs. Only, Hardik Pandya (23) and Ravindra Jadeja (26) managed to get past the 20-run mark. Trent Boult claimed 3/20. In reply, New Zealand (111/2) comfortably won the match with 33 balls to spare.

#1

79 versus New Zealand, 2016

New Zealand humiliated the Indian team in the 2016 edition as well. Chasing 127 on a challenging track in Nagpur, the hosts never got going and were eventually folded for 79. Virat Kohli (23) and MS Dhoni (30) were the only ones to cross the 11-run mark. Mitchell Santner starred for NZ with a four-wicket haul. Ish Sodhi dismissed three batters.