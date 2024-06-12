Next Article

Suryakumar Yadav slams his 50th fifty in T20 cricket: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 11:57 pm Jun 12, 202411:57 pm

What's the story Indian cricket team batter Suryakumar Yadav played a match-winning knock of an unbeaten 50 from 49 balls against the United States in Match 25 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. On a bowling surface at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, the co-hosts managed 110/8 in 20 overs. In response, Suryakumar's brilliant knock helped India win by seven wickets. Here's more.

A classy knock on a tricky surface

Suryakumar walked in after the dismissal of Rohit Sharma (10/2). He added 29 runs alongside Rishabh Pant (18). India were 39/3 when Pant walked back. Thereafter, Shivam Dube joined Suryakumar and the two added a defining 78*-run stand for the fourth wicket. Suryakumar took his time and proved that he could anchor a chase. It was a classy effort on a tricky surface.

A half-century of fifties in T20 cricket for SKY

As per ESPNcricinfo, playing his 284th T20 match (261 innings), Suryakumar has raced to 7,373 runs at an average of 35.44. His strike rate reads 152.05. The versatile batter slammed his 50th T20 fifty. He also owns six tons. Suryakumar, who hit two fours and two sixes versus USA, raced to 314 maximums (736 fours).

4th T20 World Cup fifty for SKY

Playing his 63rd T20I match for India (60 innings), Suryakumar owns a total of 2,200 runs at an impressive 44.89. His strike rate is 168.06. In addition to 18 fifties, he owns four tons. SKY owns 125 sixes in T20Is (195 fours). 340 of SKY's runs have come at the ICC T20 World Cup at 48.57 (SR: 157.40). He registered his 4th fifty.