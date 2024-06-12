Next Article

Suryakumar Yadav led India's charge in the chase (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

T20 WC, India reach Super 8 with USA scalp: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 11:40 pm Jun 12, 202411:40 pm

What's the story The Indian cricket team has booked a berth in the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. India beat the United States at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. The USA managed 110/8 on a bowling wicket. Arshdeep Singh rattled USA with a record-breaking 4/9. In response, India were 39/3 before Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube helped the side win.

PP overs

Lowest ever powerplay score against India in T20 World Cups

The USA managed 18/2 in the first six overs. Arshdeep was brilliant and handed India the perfect start by taking two wickets in the first over. Only one six was hit in this phase by Aaron Jones. The USA recorded the lowest ever powerplay score against India in T20 World Cups. South Africa (24/3) in 2022 and West Indies (24/0) in 2014 are next.

Innings

USA get to 110/8

In the 8th over, the USA lost Aaron Jones to be reduced at 25/3. A solid 31-run stand followed between Steven Taylor and Nitish Kumar. After Taylor's dismissal, Kumar and Corey Anderson added 25 runs. USA were 98/7 at one stage before Shadley van Schalkwyk helped them reach 110. For India, in addition to Arshdeep's four-fer, Hardik Pandya claimed 2/14.

Arshdeep

Arshdeep breaks Ashwin's record

Arshdeep bowled four overs and conceded only nine runs. He claimed four scalps. It's the best bowling figure by an Indian bowler in a T20 World Cup match. He bettered the record held by ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who clocked 4/11 versus Australia in the 2024 edition. Harbhajan Singh (4/12) versus England in 2012 follows suit.

T20 WC

T20 WC: 6th Indian bowler with a four-wicket haul

Arshdeep is the sixth Indian bowler to claim a four-wicket haul in a T20 WC match. He joins the likes of Ashwin, Harbhajan, RP Singh, Zaheer Khan and Pragyan Ojha. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep has raced to 17 T20 World Cup wickets from nine matches at 13.58. His economy rate is 7.21. In the ongoing T20 World Cup, he has seven scalps at 10.71.

T20Is

2nd four-fer for Arshdeep in T20Is

Playing his 47th T20I, Arshdeep owns 69 scalps at 19.84. He registered his 2nd four-wicket haul. Arshdeep's economy rate is 8.45. Arshdeep picked two wickets in the first over of USA's innings. As per ESPNcricinfo, Arshdeep now has 28 T20I wickets in the powerplay (overs 1-6) at 20.92 (ER: 7.32). Overall in T20s, Arshdeep has managed 171 wickets from 135 matches at 23.59.

Information

Pandya impresses with the ball

Pandya (1/14) bowled one maiden in his four-over spell. In 261 T20 matches, Pandya has 170 scalps at 28. For India, the all-rounder owns 80 scalps from 95 matches at 25.18. His tally in ICC T20 World Cup reads 20 wickets at 19.70.

Kohli

Virat Kohli registers his maiden duck in T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli fell for a golden duck. A full delivery angled across the right-hander by Saurabh Netravalkar saw Kohli feel for the ball as it was away from his body. An outside edge saw the keeper complete an easy catch. Kohli averages 1.66 in the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup (SR: 55.55). Notably, Kohli has faced just nine deliveries across three innings.

Information

6th T20I duck and 17th score of zero in T20s

As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli clocked his sixth T20I duck from 112 innings (120 matches). He has equalled David Warner, Jos Buttler and Babar Azam in terms of ducks in T20Is among batters with 3,000-plus runs. Overall in T20s, Kohli has posted his 17th duck.

Do you know?

Do you know?

India managed 47/3 after 10 overs. As per Cricbuzz, India have posted their joint-third-lowest score after 10 overs in T20 World Cup history. India's lowest scores: 42/6 vs NZ, Nagpur, 2016; 45/4 vs PAK, Melbourne, 2022; 47/6 vs AUS, Bridgetown, 2010 and 47/3 vs USA*.

India

India helped by Suryakumar and Dube

India lost both their openers early. After Kohli, skipper Rohit Sharma fell for three runs (10/2). Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar added 29 runs before the former fell in the 8th over. Suryakumar was joined by Dube and the two batted sensibly. Dube, in particular, started slowly before getting useful runs. He looked comfortable as the innings progressed. Suryakumar maintained his composure.

Information

The United States were docked five penalty runs

USA were docked five penalty runs at the start of the 16th over. The went past 60 seconds to start a new over 3 times in the innings. As per the new rules, that's a penalty and the offending team got five runs docked.

SKY

50th fifty for Suryakumar in T20 cricket

Suryakumar scored an unbeaten 50 from 49 balls. He smashed two fours and two sixes. Notably, he shared an unbeaten 72-run stand alongside Dube. SKY has raced to 7,373 runs in T20 cricket. He averages 35.44 (SR: 152.05). He now owns 50 fifties alongside six tons. 2,200 of his T20 runs have come for India at 44.89. He hammered his 18th fifty (100s: 4).

Information

India maintain 100% record

India have six points from three matches with their NRR being +1.137. USA remain second with two wins and a defeat from three games (NRR: +0.127). However, their NRR has fallen below Pakistan (+0.191) at third place.