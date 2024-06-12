Next Article

Virat Kohli fell for a duck versus the United States (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Virat Kohli registers his maiden duck in T20 World Cup

By Rajdeep Saha 10:39 pm Jun 12, 2024

What's the story Virat Kohli fell for a duck versus the United States in Match 25 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. Kohli, who is the highest scorer in the tournament's history, registered his maiden duck. The 35-year-old is enduring a lean phase in the ongoing edition, having managed five runs from three outings. Here's more.

A golden duck for Kohli

Kohli managed a golden duck. A full delivery angled across the right-hander by Saurabh Netravalkar saw Kohli feel for the ball as it was away from his body. An outside edge saw the keeper complete an easy catch. India were 1/1 after 0.2 overs.

Kohli's dismissals in the ongoing T20 WC campaign

Kohli started his T20 World Cup 2024 campaign by scoring one run against Ireland. A pre-meditated charge at Mark Adair saw Kohli gain an thick edge to deep third. In the clash against Pakistan, Kohli fell for four runs. He slapped a ball staright to cover point with Naseem Shah taking his wicket. And now, Netravalkar got the star batter's scalp.

Kohli's T20 World Cup stats

Kohli averages 1.66 in the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup. He has hit one four and managed a single. His strike rate reads 55.55. Notably, Kohli has faced just nine deliveries across three innings. Overall, Kohli's T20 World Cup average has dropped to 67.41 following the duck against USA. He owns 1,146 runs from 30 matches (28 innings).

6th T20I duck and 17th score of zero in T20s

As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli clocked his sixth T20I duck from 112 innings (120 matches). He has equalled David Warner, Jos Buttler and Babar Azam in terms of ducks in T20Is among batters with 3,000-plus runs. Overall in T20s, Kohli has posted his 17th duck.