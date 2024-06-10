Next Article

Jasprit Bumrah was adjudged the Player of the Match (Image source: X/@BCCI)

T20 World Cup: Jasprit Bumrah records majestic three-fer against Pakistan

By Parth Dhall 02:57 am Jun 10, 202402:57 am

What's the story Jasprit Bumrah was the architect of India's six-run win against Pakistan in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup Match 19 in New York. India were bundled out for 119 before defending their lowest-ever T20I total. While Arshdeep Singh defended 18 runs in the final over, Bumrah's majestic bowling sparked India's comeback. The latter, who took three wickets, was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Spell

Pakistan face Bumrah's wrath

Bumrah once again proved why he is the best bowler across formats at present. The right-arm seamer first outfoxed Pakistan skipper Babar Azam with a good-length delivery as the latter was caught behind. He then returned to knock over Mohammad Rizwan after Pakistan were cruising at 80/3. Just when Pakistan expected Iftikhar Ahmed to get them home, Bumrah struck and turned the tide.

Information

Bumrah bowls 15 dot balls

Bumrah recorded figures worth 3/14 in four overs. His last two overs (15th and 19th) produced just six runs (three each). Bumrah, the Player of the Match, bowled a total of 15 dot balls.

Information

India's acclaimed match-winner

It is worth noting that Bumrah also won the player-of-the-match award when India defeated Pakistan the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup encounter in Ahmedabad. He bagged figures worth 2/19 in seven overs as India won the game by seven wickets.

Career

Third-most T20I wickets for India

Bumrah, who has been India's mainstay seamer since his white-ball debut in 2016, has now raced to 79 wickets from 64 T20Is. He averages an incredible 18.67, while economy rate reads 6.44 in the format. Bumrah is India's second-highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket, behind Yuzvendra Chahal (96) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (90). Before this match, Bumrah and Hardik Pandya (78) were tied at 76 wickets.