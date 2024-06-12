Next Article

Arshdeep's 4/9 is now the best figures by an Indian in a T20 World Cup match (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

ICC T20 World Cup: Arshdeep Singh makes history for India

By Rajdeep Saha 10:08 pm Jun 12, 202410:08 pm

What's the story Arshdeep Singh was on the money as India restricted the United States to 110/8 in 20 overs in Match 25 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. Arshdeep bowled four overs and conceded only nine runs. He claimed four scalps. It's the best bowling figure by an Indian bowler in a T20 World Cup match.

Information

Arshdeep breaks Ashwin's record

As mentioned, Arshdeep's 4/9 is now the best figures by an Indian in a T20 World Cup match. He bettered the record held by Ravichandran Ashwin, who clocked 4/11 versus Australia in the 2024 edition. Harbhajan Singh (4/12) versus England in 2012 follows suit.

T20 WC

T20 WC: 6th Indian bowler with a four-wicket haul

Arshdeep is the sixth Indian bowler to claim a four-wicket haul in a T20 WC match. He joins the likes of Ashwin, Harbhajan, RP Singh, Zaheer Khan and Pragyan Ojha. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep has raced to 17 T20 World Cup wickets from nine matches at 13.58. His economy rate is 7.21. In the ongoing T20 World Cup, he has seven scalps at 10.71.

Wickets

2nd four-fer for Arshdeep in T20Is

Playing his 47th T20I, Arshdeep owns 69 scalps at 19.84. He registered his 2nd four-wicket haul. Arshdeep's economy rate is 8.45. Arshdeep picked two wickets in the first over of USA's innings. As per ESPNcricinfo, Arshdeep now has 28 T20I wickets in the powerplay (overs 1-6) at 20.92 (ER: 7.32). Overall in T20s, Arshdeep has managed 171 wickets from 135 matches at 23.59.

Information

Four wickets for Arshdeep versus USA

Arshdeep was successful off the first ball he bowled to Shayan Jahangir, who was trapped LBW. Andries Gous departed in the same over, failing to deal with a short ball. In the 15th over, Arshdeep dismissed Nitish Kumar. In his final over, Harmeet Singh departed.

Record

First Indian bowler with this unique record

Arshdeep became the first Indian bowler to claim a wicket off the first delivery of a T20 World Cup match. Notably, Arshdeep joined the likes of former Bangladesh pacer Mashrafe Mortaza and Afghanistan's Shapoor Zadran who attained the feat against Hong Kong in the same year. Namibian pacer has Ruben Trumplemann managed the feat twice (2021 and 2024).