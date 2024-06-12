Next Article

Rizwan and Babar feature in the top four (Photo credit: X/@TheRealPCB)

Batters with Most 50+ scores as an opener in T20Is

By Gaurav Tripathi 05:18 pm Jun 12, 202405:18 pm

What's the story Pakistan beat Canada in Match 22 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. Mohammad Rizwan scored a crucial 53* off 52 balls as the Men in Green accomplished the 107-run target in 17.3 overs. Meanwhile, this was Rizwan's 29th T20I fifty as an opener. Here are the openers with the most 50-plus T20I scores.

#4

David Warner - 27

Australia's David Warner is among the best openers in the history of the 20-over format. 27 of his 28 50-plus scores in T20Is have come while opening the innings. The tally includes a century as well. Overall, the southpaw has accumulated 3,046 runs while batting at the top. His strike rate in this regard is a stunning 142.73.

#3

Babar Azam - 28

Rizwan's partner-in-crime Babar Azam also features on this list. He has 28 50-plus scores as an opener in T20Is (100s: 3). As many as 11 of his half-centuries have come as a non-opener. Babar has mustered 2,929 runs as an opener in T20Is as his average reads 39.05. He is also the overall highest run-getter in T20Is (4,113 runs at 40.72).

#2

Rohit Sharma - 30

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, who was a middle-order batter in the initial half of his career, tops this list. He has 30 50-plus scores in this regard as his tally of five tons as an opener is the most for any batter in the format. Rohit's tally of 3,558 runs at 32.64 while opening the batting is also the most for any player.

#1

Mohammad Rizwan - 30

Rizwan has joined Rohit at the top with his latest half-century. The wicket-keeper has 29 fifties and a solitary ton while opening in T20Is. During the Canada game, Rizwan became the fifth batter to complete 3,000 runs (now 3,044) as an opener in T20Is. His average of 54.35 is the highest among batters with at least 1,000 T20I runs while opening the batting.