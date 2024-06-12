Next Article

Mohammad Rizwan now tops this uncanny list (Source: X/@TheRealPCB)

Decoding the slowest half-centuries in T20 World Cup history

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:18 pm Jun 12, 202404:18 pm

What's the story Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan scored an unbeaten 53 versus Canada in Match 22 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on June 11 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. It was an important knock as the Men in Green accomplished the 107-run target. Meanwhile, Rizwan took 52 balls to complete his half-century. Here we decode the slowest fifty in T20 WC history.

#4

David Hussey - 49 balls

Former Australian batter David Hussey played a valiant knock amid tough circumstances in the 2010 T20 WC final against England in Barbados. He arrived after the Aussies were reduced to 8/3. He held one end and took 49 balls to complete his fifty. Hussey got run out for a 54-ball 59 as Australia finished at 147/6. England later won the duel by seven wickets.

#3

Devon Smith - 49 balls

Former West Indies opener Devon Smith also took 49 deliveries to complete his fifty against Bangladesh in the 2007 T20 WC game in Johannesburg. The opener could never really free his arms as he ended up scoring 51 off 52 balls. Some late hitting from the lower-order batters meant WI finished at 164/8. Bangladesh, however, won by six wickets.

#2

David Miller - 50 balls

David Miller rescued South Africa against Netherlands in Match 16 of the ongoing tournament in New York. Chasing 104, SA lost four wickets with just 12 runs on the board. Miller brought his clutch game into play. He shared a defining 65-run stand alongside Tristan Stubbs. The southpaw, who took 50 balls to complete his fifty, returned unbeaten on 59(51). SA (106/6) prevailed eventually.

#1

Mohammad Rizwan - 52 balls

Rizwan's recent 52-ball half-century against Canada tops this uncanny list. After losing fellow opener Saim Ayub (6) early, Rizwan joined forces with skipper Babar Azam as the duo added 63 runs. The wicketkeeper was cautious on the slow New York track as he scored an unbeaten 53 off as many balls. Pakistan (107/3) prevailed in 17.3 overs.