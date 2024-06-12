Next Article

Namibia were bundled out by Australia for 72 (Photo credit: X/@cricketcomau)

ICC T20 World Cup: Lowest totals against Australia in T20Is

By Rajdeep Saha 04:09 pm Jun 12, 202404:09 pm

What's the story Namibia were bundled out by Australia for 72 in Match 24 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. Australia were all over hapless Namibia with Adam Zampa claiming 4/12. Australia scored 74/1 in just 5.4 overs. Namibia posted their lowest T20I score and also the lowest score versus Australia. Here are lowest T20I totals against Australia.

#1

72 by Namibia

The Aussie bowlers were right on the money as Josh Hazlewood removed both openers cheaply. Namibia couldn't bounce back as they lost regular wickets. Skipper Gerhard Erasmus (36 off 43) held one end as he was the only Namibian batter to score 11-plus runs. Zampa's majestic four-fer demolished their middle and lower order as Namibia were all out for 72 (17 overs).

#2

73 by Bangladesh

Bangladesh were bundled out for a score of 73 by Australia in the 2021 edition of the ICC T20 World Cup. The Tigers were folded in just 15 overs with Shamim Hossain being the top run-scorer (19). For Australia, it was a Zampa masterclass in Dubai. The leg-spinner claimed 5/19 in four overs. Australia smashed 78/2 thereafter in 6.2 overs.

#3

74 by India

The Indian cricket team perished for a score of 74 in Melbourne, 2008. The only T20I in February saw the MS Dhoni-led Team India get smothered by the Aussies. Irfan Pathan scored 26 as none of the other players got top double digits. Nathan Bracken was superb, claiming 3/11. Adam Voges managed 2/5 from two overs. In response, Australia scored 75/1.

#4

74 by Pakistan

In 2012, Pakistan managed a paltry score of 74/10 against the Aussies in Dubai. The 3rd match of the bilateral series saw Australia score a challenging 168/7 in 20 overs. David Warner floored Pakistan with a knock of 59. In response, Pakistan had no answers to Australia's bowling. Yasir Arafat and Abdul Razzaq got double-digit scores. Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins claimed three-fers.