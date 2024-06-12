Next Article

Zampa claimed a four-wicket haul (Source: X/@ICC)

Adam Zampa becomes first Australian to complete 100 T20I wickets

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:01 am Jun 12, 2024

What's the story Veteran leg-spinner Adam Zampa has become the first Australian to complete 100 T20I wickets. The star bowler accomplished the milestone with his fourth and final wicket in Match 24 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in Antigua. He finished with 4/12 in four overs as Namibia were folded for 72. Australia later won by nine wickets. Here we decode Zampa's stats.

Spell

A stunning spell from Zampa

While the Aussie pacers were sensational with the new ball, Zampa inflicted the damage in the middle overs. He dismissed Namibian wicket-keeper Zane Green (1 ) to open his account before sending back David Wiese (1) in his next over. Zampa's final over saw him dismiss Ruben Trumpelmann (7) and Bernard Scholtz (0). Notably, Australia (74/1) later accomplished the target in just 5.4 overs.

Milestone

100 T20I wickets for Zampa

With this four-fer, Zampa has raced to 100 wickets across 83 T20Is at an impressive economy of 7.20. This was his second four-fer in the format as he also owns a solitary fifer. Mitchell Starc (76) is the only other Aussie bowler with over 65 T20I wickets. At neutral venues, he has completed 28 wickets in just 16 T20I matches (ER: 5.95).

Record

Australia's leading wicket-taker in T20 WCs

With his third wicket, Zampa overtook Starc (29) to become Australia's leading wicket-taker in T20 WC history. The former has now raced to 31 wickets across 19 matches as he concedes runs at just 5.96. He has completed eight wickets across three matches in the ongoing event (ER: 5.53). Meanwhile, Zampa owns 35 T20I wickets at home and 37 scalps in away venues.