Hosein ran through the Uganda batting line-up (Photo credit: X/@windiescricket)

Decoding the best bowling figures for West Indies in T20Is

By Rajdeep Saha 06:36 pm Jun 09, 202406:36 pm

What's the story A magnificent five-wicket haul from Akeal Hosein powered West Indies to a thumping 134-run triumph over Uganda in Match 18 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in Guyana. Hosein ran through the Uganda batting line-up as the team was folded for 39 while chasing 174. Notably, Hosein entered the record books. Here we decode the best bowling figures for West Indies in T20Is.

Obed McCoy

6/17 - Obed McCoy vs India in 2022

In August 2022, the second T20I between West Indies and India at Basseterre, saw Obed McCoy shine with the ball. Visitors India were shut down for a paltry score of 138 in 19.4 overs. McCoy starred with figures worth 6/17. He picked up three wickets within the powerplay before taking another three at the death. WI scored 141/5 to complete a five-wicket win.

Akeal Hosein

5/11 - Akeal Hosein vs Uganda in 2024

Hosein claimed 5/11 in his four overs as Juma Miyagi (13*) was the only Uganda batter to enter double digits. Uganda posted the joint-lowest score in T20 World Cup history to hand West Indies a 134-run win. WI had managed 173/5 while batting first. Hosein became the first West Indies bowler to claim a fifer in the T20 WC.

Keemo Paul

5/15 - Keemo Paul vs Bangladesh in 2018

Pacer Keemo Paul claimed a solid five-wicket haul (5/15) versus Bangladesh in 2018. The 3rd T20I between Bangladesh and WI in Dhaka saw the latter post 190/10 in 19.2 overs. Bangladesh faltered in the chase and folded for 140. Paul dismissed Litton Das (43) before getting the key scalps of Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah. He dismissed Ariful Haque and Mohammad Saifuddin later on.

Daren Sammy

5/26 - Daren Sammy vs Zimbabwe in 2010

Former WI bowling all-rounder Darren Sammy showcased his prowess with figures with 5/26 versus Zimbabwe in 2010 during the only T20I held at Port of Spain. Sammy collected 5/26 in 3.5 overs as Zimbabwe fell for a paltry score of 105. Sammy got the key wickets of Hamilton Masakadza and Elton Chigumbura. However, WI managed 79/7 in 20 overs to lose the match.

