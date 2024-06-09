Next Article

SA recently recorded their lowest T20 WC total (Source: X/@ICC)

Decoding the lowest powerplay totals for SA in T20Is

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:24 pm Jun 09, 202403:24 pm

What's the story South Africa on Sunday entered the record books for unwanted reasons as they posted their lowest powerplay score in T20Is. They managed 16/4 from the first six overs against Netherlands in Match 16 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in New York. However, they eventually claimed a four-wicket triumph. Here we decode SA's lowest powerplay totals in T20Is.

#4

2/24 versus Pakistan, 2019

The Proteas side was asked to chase down 169 against Pakistan in the 2019 Centurion T20I. Pacer Shaheen Afridi and left-arm spinner Imad Wasim were sensational with the new ball as SA were 24/2 at the six-over mark. Both bowlers claimed one wicket apiece as Reeza Hendricks (5) and Janneman Malan (2) departed cheaply. SA were eventually restricted to 141/9.

#3

3/24 versus India, 2022

Chasing 134 in the 2022 T20 WC game against India, SA were off to a terrible start as Quinton de Kock (3) and Rilee Rossouw (0) departed in the first two overs. Temba Bavuma was dismissed in the sixth over as SA managed 24/3 in the powerplay. Nevertheless, fifties from Aiden Markram and David Miller helped the Proteas side prevail.

#1

3/23 versus Sri Lanka, 2013

SA suffered three early blows in the 2013 Colombo T20I against hosts Sri Lanka. Off-spinner Sachithra Senanayake made the new ball talk as the likes of Henry Davids, de Kock, and Faf du Plessis departed without troubling the scorers much. SA, who were 3/23 after six overs, eventually finished at 115/6. However, SL were restricted to just 103/9 in response.

#1

4/16 versus Netherlands, 2024

As mentioned, SA managed 4/16 in the powerplay overs in their recent outing against Netherlands. A mix-up saw de Kock get run out off the first delivery in SA's innings. Hendricks (3) was the next man to fall in the second over. Markram scored a three-ball duck before Heinrich Klaasen managed four from seven balls. Nevertheless, SA accomplished the 104-run target.