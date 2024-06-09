Decoding the lowest powerplay totals for SA in T20Is
South Africa on Sunday entered the record books for unwanted reasons as they posted their lowest powerplay score in T20Is. They managed 16/4 from the first six overs against Netherlands in Match 16 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in New York. However, they eventually claimed a four-wicket triumph. Here we decode SA's lowest powerplay totals in T20Is.
2/24 versus Pakistan, 2019
The Proteas side was asked to chase down 169 against Pakistan in the 2019 Centurion T20I. Pacer Shaheen Afridi and left-arm spinner Imad Wasim were sensational with the new ball as SA were 24/2 at the six-over mark. Both bowlers claimed one wicket apiece as Reeza Hendricks (5) and Janneman Malan (2) departed cheaply. SA were eventually restricted to 141/9.
3/24 versus India, 2022
Chasing 134 in the 2022 T20 WC game against India, SA were off to a terrible start as Quinton de Kock (3) and Rilee Rossouw (0) departed in the first two overs. Temba Bavuma was dismissed in the sixth over as SA managed 24/3 in the powerplay. Nevertheless, fifties from Aiden Markram and David Miller helped the Proteas side prevail.
3/23 versus Sri Lanka, 2013
SA suffered three early blows in the 2013 Colombo T20I against hosts Sri Lanka. Off-spinner Sachithra Senanayake made the new ball talk as the likes of Henry Davids, de Kock, and Faf du Plessis departed without troubling the scorers much. SA, who were 3/23 after six overs, eventually finished at 115/6. However, SL were restricted to just 103/9 in response.
4/16 versus Netherlands, 2024
As mentioned, SA managed 4/16 in the powerplay overs in their recent outing against Netherlands. A mix-up saw de Kock get run out off the first delivery in SA's innings. Hendricks (3) was the next man to fall in the second over. Markram scored a three-ball duck before Heinrich Klaasen managed four from seven balls. Nevertheless, SA accomplished the 104-run target.