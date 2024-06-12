Next Article

Zampa completed 100 T20I wickets (Source: X/@cricketcomau)

T20 WC: Australia demolish Namibia to seal Super 8 qualification

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:10 am Jun 12, 202409:10 am

What's the story Australia demolished Namibia by nine wickets in Match 24 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup to seal a berth in the Super 8 stage. A brilliant four-wicket haul from Adam Zampa meant Namibia were folded for 72 while batting first at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The Aussies later chased down the paltry target in just 5.4 overs.

Namibia's innings

Brilliant show from Aussie bowlers

The Aussie bowlers were right on the money as Josh Hazlewood removed both openers cheaply. Namibia couldn't bounce back as they lost regular wickets. Skipper Gerhard Erasmus (36 off 43) held one end as he was the only Namibian batter to touch the 11-run mark. Zampa's four-fer demolished their middle and lower order as Namibia were all out for 72 (17 overs).

Australia's chase

Comfortable chase for Australia

In response, Australia were off to a stellar start thanks to David Warner's 20(8). David Wiese trapped him in the second over. Travis Head (34* off 17) was later joined by his skipper Mitchell Marsh (18* off 9) as the duo got the job done in mere 5.4 overs. The 74/1 against Namibia is now Australia's joint-highest powerplay total in T20 WC history.

Records

Australia script these records

Australia won the contest with 86 balls to spare. As per Cricbuzz, only Sri Lanka have won a T20 WC game with more balls remaining (86 versus Netherlands, 2014). While Namibia recorded their lowest T20I total, this is also lowest score posted by any team against Australia in this format. The 2021 T20 WC saw Bangladesh manage 73/10 against Australia in Dubai.

Stats

Here are the powerplay records

Namibia posted the joint-fifth lowest powerplay total in T20 WC history (17/3). As mentioned, the Aussies recorded their joint-highest powerplay total in T20 WC history (74/1). They made 74/2 against arch-rivals England earlier in the tournament. Overall, this is the joint-fifth-highest powerplay score in the competition's history.

Zampa

100 T20I wickets for Zampa

Zampa, who finished with 4/12 in four overs, became the first Australian to complete 100 T20I wickets. He reached the milestone with his final wicket in the game. Zampa owns an economy of just 7.2. This was his second four-fer in T20Is as he also owns a solitary fifer. Mitchell Starc (76) is the only other Aussie bowler with over 65 T20I wickets.

Record

Australia's leading wicket-taker in T20 WCs

With his third wicket, Zampa overtook Starc (29) to become Australia's leading wicket-taker in T20 WC history. The former has now raced to 31 wickets across 19 matches as he concedes runs at just 5.96. He has completed eight wickets across three matches in the ongoing event (ER: 5.53). Meanwhile, Zampa owns 35 T20I wickets at home and 37 scalps in away venues.

Bowlers

Two wickets apiece for Stoinis, Hazlewood

While Hazlewood claimed 2/18 in his four overs, Marcus Stoinis returned with 2/9 in three overs. The former has raced to 64 T20I wickets (ER: 7.55). 20 of his scalps have come in T20 WCs (ER: 7.28). All-rounder Stoinis now owns 35 T20I scalps (ER: 8.39). He has raced to six wickets in the ongoing edition.

Batters

Key numbers for Head and Erasmus

Australia's Head and Namibia's Erasmus were the only ones to cross the 30-run mark in the game. The former has raced to 736 T20I runs at 30.67. He has completed 80 runs in the ongoing tournament. Meanwhile, Erasmus has raced to 101 runs in T20 WC 2024 at 33.66. Overall, the Namibian skipper owns 1,440 T20I runs at 32.72.

Points table

Three out of three for Australia

Australia have now won all their three games in the ongoing event as they hold the pinnacle position in the Group B team standings (NRR: +3.580). While the Aussies are through, Namibia have been officially eliminated from the Super 8 race. They have two losses and a victory (NRR: -2.098).