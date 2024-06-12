Next Article

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan played a crucial knock of 53* versus Canada (Photo credit: X/@TheRealPCB)

Mohammad Rizwan equals this T20I record of Rohit Sharma: Details

By Rajdeep Saha 12:16 am Jun 12, 202412:16 am

What's the story Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan played a crucial knock of 53* versus Canada in Match 22 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Tuesday at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. Rizwan's match-winning knock helped Pakistan beat Canada to stay alive in the Super 8 qualification from Group A. Pakistan scored 107/3 after Canada managed 106/7. Here are further details.

Record

Joint-most 50-plus scores as an opener

Rizwan has matched Rohit Sharma for slamming the most 50-plus scores as an opener in T20Is. Rizwan's 30 fifty-plus scores in the format have come as an opener from 71 innings. He equalled India's Rohit for most fifty-plus scores as an opener (30 in 118 innings). Rohit owns 4,039 runs with 35 50-plus scores. As an opener, he has 3,558 runs at 32.64.

Runs

Rizwan races to 3,296 runs

Rizwan smashed two fours and a six. He has raced to 549 runs in the global ICC event at 42.23. Overall, the versatile wicketkeeper-batter has clocked 3,296 runs at 49.19. He slammed his 29th fifty (100s: 1). His strike rate is 126.57. As per ESPNcricinfo, 3,044 of Rizwan's runs have come as an opener at 54.35 (SR: 129.14).

Feats

Unique feats attained by Rizwan

As per Cricbuzz, Rizwan now owns the record for the slowest fifty in T20 World Cup (by balls faced). He got to his fifty from 52 balls. Rizwan broke the record of David Miller, who consumed 50 deliveries for his fifty versus Netherlands in 2024. Rizwan now owns five fifty-plus scores in T20 World Cups for Pakistan (joint-most alongside Babar Azam).

Information

Rizwan shines as Pakistan overcome Canada

Canada managed 106/7 in 20 overs, riding on Aaron Johnson's 44-ball 52. For Pakistan, Mohammad Amir and Haris Rauf claimed two wickets each. In response, a defining second-wicket stand between Rizwan and Babar saw Pakistan beat Canada.