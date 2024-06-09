Next Article

Highest T20 World Cup totals without an individual 50+ score

What's the story The Australian cricket team beat England to register a vital triumph in Match 17 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Australia scored 201/7 in 20 overs. England (165/6) could not even come close to the total. Meanwhile, no Aussie batter could manage a half-century. Here we decode the highest T20 WC totals without an individual 50+ score.

#4

New Zealand - 190/10 versus India, 2007

New Zealand posted 190/10 in the 2007 Johannesburg game against India with Brendon McCullum (45) scoring the most for the team. Craig McMillan made a fiery 23-ball 44 lower down the order. Jacob Oram (35 off 15) was the other Kiwi batter to score over 30. India went on to lose the contest by 10 runs (180/9).

#3

England - 193/7 versus South Africa, 2014

Chasing 197 in the 2014 T20 WC game against South Africa, England (193/7) narrowly fell short in Chattogram. Opener Alex Hales (38 off 22) scored the most for the team. Jos Buttler (34 off 24) and Ravi Bopara (31 off 18) made notable contributions lower down the order. No other England batter could even touch the 20-run mark as the Brits lost the duel.

#2

England - 200/6 versus India in 2007

Chasing 219 versus India in the 2007 game in Durban, England managed 200/6 as Vikram Solanki (41) and Kevin Pietersen (39) played handy knocks. Darren Maddy (29) and Paul Collingwood (28) also played crucial cameos to keep the scorecard moving. Notably, this very game saw Yuvraj Singh smash 6 sixes in an over off Stuart Broad.

#1

Australia - 201/7 versus England, 2024

Australia's 201/7 in the recent game against England takes the top spot on this list. No Aussie batter could even manage to touch the 40-run mark in the duel. David Warner (39), Travis Head (34), and Mitchell Marsh (35) were the ones to touch the 30-run mark. Notably, the entire game didn't see a solitary individual half-century.