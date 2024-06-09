Next Article

What's the story South Africa beat Netherlands in Match 16 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in New York. It was a low-scoring thriller that saw SA enter the record books for unwanted reasons. The Proteas posted their worst powerplay score in T20Is (16/4). This is also the fourth-lowest powerplay total in T20 WC history. Here we decode the lowest powerplay totals in T20 WC history.

#4

South Africa - 4/16 versus Netherlands, 2024

As mentioned, SA managed 4/16 in the powerplay overs in their recent outing against Netherlands. A mix-up saw Quinton de Kock get run out off the first delivery in SA's innings. Reeza Hendricks (3) was the next man to fall in the second over. Aiden Markram scored a three-ball duck before Heinrich Klaasen managed four from seven balls. Nevertheless, SA accomplished the 104-run target.

#3

Netherlands - 4/15 versus Sri Lanka, 2014

Netherlands' 39/10 against Sri Lanka in the 2014 Chattogram game is still the joint-lowest total in T20 WC history. They were 4/15 at the six-over mark. While Nuwan Kulasekara dismissed Stephan Myburgh in the very first over, Angelo Mathews took the other three wickets in the powerplay. He trapped Michael Swart, Wesley Barresi, and Peter Borren. SL claimed a comfortable nine-wicket win.

#2

West Indies - 2/14 versus Sri Lanka, 2012

It was the final of the 2012 edition and WI were off to a terrible start against SL in Colombo. While Mathews dismissed Johnson Charles in the opening over, Ajantha Mendis ended Chris Gayle's rough stay in the sixth over. Though WI were 2/14 after six overs, Marlon Samuels's 78 helped them finish at 137/6. SL were folded for 101 in response.

#1

Pakistan - 4/13 vs West Indies, 2014

West Indies handed Pakistan a crushing defeat in the 2014 T20 World Cup encounter in Mirpur. They racked up 166/6 before bowling out Pakistan for 82. Samuel Badree and Sunil Narine snapped up three wickets each. Notably, Pakistan lost four wickets for 13 runs in the powerplay. All of Badree's three wickets came in this phase.