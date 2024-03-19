Next Article

The two sides last met in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup

Cricket Australia postpones T20I series against Afghanistan: Here's why

What's the story In a major development, Cricket Australia (CA) has indefinitely postponed their scheduled three-match T20I series against Afghanistan due to human rights issues. The cricket board asserted that the decision has been taken considering "a marked deterioration in human rights for women and girls" in Afghanistan. Australia also withdrew from their ODI series against Afghanistan last year, after the Taliban imposed restrictions on women.

Why does this story matter?

The Taliban took control of Kabul in August 2021, forcing senior officials to flee the nation. The militant organization later imposed restrictions on the freedom of women, young girls, and the media. Earlier, it restricted women from most fields of employment and mandated head-to-toe clothing for them in public. Hence, CA is refraining from playing against Afghanistan, as was the case in the past.

CA's official statement

In a statement released on Tuesday, CA said it discussed the human rights conditions for women and girls in Afghanistan with the Australian government. "The government's advice is that conditions for women and girls in Afghanistan are getting worse. For this reason, we have maintained our previous position and will postpone the bilateral series against Afghanistan," the statement read.

CA's stance on matches against Afghanistan

As per the incumbent men's Future Tours Program, Australia were scheduled to play three T20Is against Afghanistan at a neutral venue. Notably, CA postponed the one-off Test against Afghanistan in 2021 with the same issues. They also canceled the proposed three-ODI series later on. Australia have been playing Afghanistan in the ICC events as they are governed by the global cricket body.