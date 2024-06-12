Next Article

Namibia were bundled out by Australia for a score of 72 (Photo credit: X/@cricketcomau)

ICC T20 World Cup: Lowest totals by Namibia in T20Is

What's the story Namibia were bundled out by Australia for a score of 72 in Match 24 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. The Aussies were all over hapless Namibia with Adam Zampa delivering a match-winning haul of 4/12. Australia scored 74/1 in just 5.4 overs to progress to Super 8s. We decode Namibia's lowest totals in T20Is.

#1

72 versus Australia

The Aussie bowlers were right on the money as Josh Hazlewood removed both openers cheaply. Namibia couldn't bounce back as they lost regular wickets. Skipper Gerhard Erasmus (36 off 43) held one end as he was the only Namibian batter to score 11-plus runs. Zampa's majestic four-fer demolished their middle and lower order as Namibia were all out for 72 (17 overs).

#2

96 vs Sri Lanka

In a group match at the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup, Namibia were folded for 96 by the Sri Lankan cricket team in Abu Dhabi (19.3 overs). Craig Williams scored 29 whereas Gerhard Erasmus managed 20. For the Lankans, Maheesh Theekshana was the pick of the bowlers with figures worth 3/25 from his 4 overs. In response, Sri Lanka scored 100/3 in 13.3 overs.

#3

96 versus Netherlands

In a group-stage clash at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier in October 2019, Netherlands scored 140/6 in 20 overs against Namibia in Dubai. Namibia needed a response but failed in pursuit of 141. They were folded for 96 in 19 overs. Craig Williams was the top scorer with 27. Paul van Meekeren claimed 3/16 from his 4 overs. Brandon Glover managed 3/15.

#4

98/9 versus Afghanistan

The 2021 ICC T20 World Cup saw Namibia score 98/9 against Afghanistan in Group 2. The Afghans posted a challenging score of 160/5 in 20 overs. The match in Abu Dhabi saw Namibia falter in the chase. Namibia managed 98/9 in 20 overs to lose by 62 runs. David Wiese scored 26. Naveen-ul-Haq managed 3/26 whereas Hamid Hassan starred with 3/9.