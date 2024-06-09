Next Article

T20 World Cup, South Africa vs Bangladesh: Preview and stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:46 pm Jun 09, 202408:46 pm

What's the story South Africa and Bangladesh gear up for a key ICC T20 World Cup clash on Monday at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. Match 21 of the T20 World Cup 2024 sees the Group D sides aiming to maintain their positive starts. Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka in their opening match. South Africa have claimed two successive wins against SL and Netherlands respectively.

Information

Here's the head-to-head record

South Africa and Bangladesh have met on eight occasions in T20Is. Notably, the Proteas have maintained a 100% record, winning all eight games. The two teams have met each other three times at the ICC T20 World Cup (2007, 2021 and 2022).

Analysis

Bangladesh need to up the ante

Bangladesh claimed a narrow win over the Lankans and would want to sharpen their batting which looks below-par. The form of Shakib Al Hasan with bat and ball remains a concern. Mustafizur Rahman holds the key for Bangladesh. SA were off to a solid start against SL but were exposed against the Dutch. However, they have enough pedigree and resoruces to cause Bangladesh trouble.

Information

Fast bowlers will dominate the proceedings in New York

Fast bowlers are likely to dominate once again in New York. SA pacers have been in top form led by Anrich Nortje and Ottneil Baartman. For Bangladesh, Mustafizur and Taskin Ahmed remain central figures. The match will start at 8:00pm IST.

Stats

Stats that matter

In six matches against the Tigers, David Miller owns 164 runs. His tally includes an unbeaten century. Quinton de Kock remains the highest scorer in SA-BAN T20Is with 194 runs from five matches. In seven matches against SA, Shakib has claimed nine scalps at 21.44. Nortje is the most successful Proteas bowler against Bangladesh (7 wickets). He owns an average of 2.57 (ER: 2.63).

Probable XIs

A look at the probable XIs

South Africa probable XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (captain), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Ottneil Baartman, Anrich Nortje. Bangladesh probable XI: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

