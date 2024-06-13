Pooran has over 1,000 T20I runs at home (Source: X/@ICC)

Nicholas Pooran displaces Chris Gayle as WI's highest run-getter (T20Is)

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:10 pm Jun 13, 2024

What's the story Nicholas Pooran has displaced Chris Gayle as West Indies's highest run-getter in the T20I format. The former accomplished the milestone en route to a 12-ball 17 in Match 26 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup against New Zealand in Antigua. Pooran entered the game, requiring just three runs to get the massive milestone. Here we look at the key stats.

Stats

11 fifties in T20Is

Pooran made his T20I debut against Pakistan back in September 2016. He took a couple of years to cement his place in the team. Standing in his 91st T20I game, Pooran has raced to 1,914 runs as he averages 25.52. His strike rate is 134.03. Notably, Gayle finished his decorated T20I career with 1,899 runs at 27.92. Pooran's tally includes 11 fifties.

Record

Only player with this feat

1,072 of Pooran's runs in the format have come at home. No other batter owns more T20I runs in the Caribbean Islands. Lendl Simmons trails Pooran in this regard with 853 runs. Pooran now also boasts the more T20I 50-plus scores in WI (6). Pooran has just 45 T20I runs against NZ across five innings at a paltry average of 8.20.

T20 WC

Maiden fifty in T20 WCs

Meanwhile, Pooran is yet to score a fifty in T20 WCs. Playing his 11th game at the event, the dashing wicketkeeper-batter has now raced to 194 runs at a strike rate of 120.49. He has managed 66 runs in the ongoing competition. Though he also featured in the 2021 and 2022 editions of the mega competition, he struggled big time with the bat.

Summary

How did the game pan out?

A majestic 68* from Sherfane Rutherford meant WI compiled 149/9 while batting first in Trinidad after being reduced to 30/5. Pooran (17) was the team's second-highest run-getter. Trent Boult claimed three wickets for the Kiwis. The Kiwis lost regular wickets in response and were eventually restricted to 136/9. Alzarri Joseph claimed four wickets. WI are through to the Super 8 stage with this win.