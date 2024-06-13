Next Article

Alzarri Joseph scripts this T20 WC record with four-fer

What's the story West Indies speedster Alzarri Joseph delivered a fine spell against New Zealand in 26 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in Trinidad. The speedster was brilliant across all phases as he claimed 4/19 in his four overs. His brilliance meant the Men in Maroon triumphed by 13 runs while defending 149. Here we look at his stats.

A stellar spell from Joseph

Joseph opened his account by dismissing the dangerous-looking Finn Allen (26) in the sixth over. James Neesham (11) was his next victim as WI were reduced to 83/6. The pacer sent back Glenn Phillips and Tim Southee off successive deliveries in the final over as the Kiwis could only compile 136/9. Earlier, WI posted 149/9 thanks to a majestic 68*(39) from Sherfane Rutherford.

Here are his T20I stats

With this four-fer, Joseph has raced to 43 wickets across 25 T20Is at an economy of 8.48 (4W: 2, 5W: 1). He registered his best T20I figures at home as the tally now includes 21 wickets (ER: 8.77). Notably, he went wicket-less in his only previous T20I outing against the Kiwis. Overall in T20 cricket, Joseph has 133 wickets in 110 matches (ER: 8.53).

First WI bowler with this record

This was Joseph's second four-fer in T20 WCs as he claimed 4/16 against Zimbabwe in the 2022 edition. No other WI bowler owns multiple four-fer in the competition. Meanwhile, the pacer has raced to 14 wickets across six T20 WC games at an economy of 6.17. In the ongoing event, he has completed eight wickets across three matches (ER: 5.36).