T20 WC: Highest individual scores from No. 6 or below

What's the story West Indies batter Sherfane Rutherford scored 68* against New Zealand in Match 26 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in Trinidad. It was a knock of character from Rutherford, who came to bat at number six. Notably, WI finished at 149/9 while batting first after being reduced to 30/5. Here are the highest individual scores from No. 6 or below (T20 WC).

#1

85* - Cameron White (AUS) vs SL

The 2010 edition of the ICC T20 World Cup saw Australia and Sri Lanka face each other in Group F. Australia were 30/4 when Cameron White came out at number six. He added 37 runs alongside Michael Clarke before another 101*-run stand for the 7th wicket alongside Michael Hussey. White scored 85* from 49 balls (SR: 173.46). He smashed six fours and six sixes.

#2

68* - Sherfane Rutherford (WI) vs NZ

A fine show from NZ pacers meant WI were 30/5 at one stage. They were further reduced to 76/7. However, Rutherford, who arrived at number six, held one end and kept the scorecard ticking. He went absolutely berserk toward the end as WI compiled 37 runs in the final two overs. Rutherford's unbeaten 68 from 39 balls had two fours and six sixes.

#3

66* - Misbah-ul-Haq (PAK) vs AUS

An unbeaten 66-run knock from Pakistan's Misbah-ul-Haq against Australia was an absolute treat for the eventual runners-up. Pakistan were chasing 165 in Johannesburg and were struggling at 46/4 after 6.4 overs. Misbah walked out, joining Shoaib Malik. The two added an unbeaten 119-run stand. Misbah's 66* was laced with seven fours and a six (SR: 157.14). Malik managed an unbeaten 52 from 38 balls.

#4

60* - Michael Hussey (AUS) vs PAK

The 2010 edition of the T20 World Cup saw Australia and Pakistan meet in the semis. Pakistan put up a challenging score of 191/6 in 20 overs. Australia were 105/5 when Hussey came out to bat at number seven. He took matters in his own hand after White (43) was dismissed. His 60 from 24 balls. He hit three fours and six sixes.