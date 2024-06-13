Next Article

USA managed 18/2 against India in this phase (Source: X/@BCCI)

T20 World Cup: Decoding lowest powerplay scores against India

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:34 pm Jun 13, 202404:34 pm

What's the story Team India sealed a berth in the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 after defeating the USA in New York. The USA managed 110/8 on a challenging wicket. The hosts were off to a terrible start as they were reeling at 18/2 after the first six overs. Let's decode the lowest powerplay scores against India in T20 WCs.

#4

26/2 by Ireland, 2024

India's opener in the ongoing tournament saw Ireland get off to a horrendous start in New York. Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj swung the ball both ways, while Jasprit Bumrah bowled a maiden over. Arshdeep dismissed both Andrew Balbirnie and Paul Stirling as Ireland were 26/2 after six overs. The Irish team was eventually folded for 96 as India later won by eight wickets.

#2

24/0 by West Indies, 2014

A sensational opening spell from Bhuvneshwar Kumar tormented West Indies openers in the 2014 T20 WC game in Mirpur. He bowled three overs in the powerplay and gave away just three runs. Though both openers Dwayne Smith and Chris Gayle survived the powerplay, WI could only compile 24 runs in this phase. India later won that duel, having chased down 130.

#2

24/3 by South Africa, 2022

Chasing 134 in the 2022 T20 WC game against India in Perth, South Africa were off to a terrible start Arshdeep dismissed Quinton de Kock (3) and Rilee Rossouw (0) in one over. Temba Bavuma fell to Mohammed Shami in the sixth over as SA managed 24/3 in the powerplay. Nevertheless, fifties from Aiden Markram and David Miller helped the Proteas side prevail.

#1

18/2 by USA, 2024

As mentioned, the USA managed 18/2 in powerplay overs in the recent game against India. Arshdeep was brilliant as he handed India the perfect start by taking two wickets in the first over. Only one six was hit in this phase, by Aaron Jones. The USA also recorded their lowest-ever powerplay score in the T20I format. India later won by seven wickets.