Indian batters had a hard time in the recent USA game (Source: X/@ICC)

Lowest totals for India at 10-over mark in T20 WCs

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:56 pm Jun 13, 202403:56 pm

What's the story The Indian cricket team beat the United States in Match 25 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in New York. It was another low-scoring affair as the Men in Blue had a hard time while chasing 111 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. Notably, the team was 47/4 after 10 overs. Let's decode India's lowest scores after the 10-over mark in T20 WCs.

#4

47/3 versus USA, 2024

Virat Kohli fell for a golden duck in the recent USA game. His opening partner Rohit Sharma (3) also departed cheaply as Saurabh Netravalkar dismissed both talismans. In the eighth over, Ali Khan shattered Rishabh Pant's (18) stumps to dent India even further. The team hence was 47/3 after 10 overs. Nevertheless, SKY (50*) and Shivam Dube (31*) powered India (111/3) over the line.

#3

47/6 versus Australia, 2010

Chasing 185 against Australia in a 2010 T20 WC game in Barbados, India were in shambles at 47/6 after 10 overs. Pacers Dirk Nannes and Shaun Tait were on fire that day as seven of India's top-order batters couldn't enter double digits. Although India kept on losing wickets, Rohit attacked from one end. India perished on 135 with Rohit returning unbeaten on 79*(46).

#2

45/4 vs Pakistan, 2022

The India-Pakistan clash in the 2022 T20 WC was one for the ages. India were reduced to 31/4 while chasing 160 in Melbourne. At the 10-over mark, the Men in Blue were 45/4 as India's top order had surrendered. Kohli and Hardik Pandya joined forces thereafter, adding 113 runs. While Hardik departed, Kohli (82*) powered India to one of their greatest T20I victories.

#1

42/6 vs New Zealand, 2016

New Zealand humiliated the Indian team in the 2016 game in Nagpur. Chasing 127 on a challenging track, the hosts never got going and were eventually folded for 79. At the 10-over mark, they were 42/6 as spinners Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi were at their best. Kohli (23) and MS Dhoni (30) were the only Indian batters to cross the 11-run mark.