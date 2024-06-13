Next Article

Arshdeep Singh is the only Indian on this list (Source: X/@ICC)

T20 WC: Bowlers to pick wickets on match's first ball

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:07 pm Jun 13, 202403:07 pm

What's the story A sensational spell from Arshdeep Singh helped India restrict the USA to 110/8 in 20 overs in Match 25 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in New York. The left-arm pacer struck on the very first ball of the game to trap Shayan Jahangir. Here we look at all bowlers to claim a wicket on the first ball of a T20 WC match.

#1

Mashrafe Mortaza vs Afghanistan, 2014

Former Bangladesh pacer Mashrafe Mortaza was the first bowler with this feat. It was the clash against Afghanistan in the 2014 edition as Mortaza dismissed Mohammad Shahzad for a golden duck. The dasher went for an almighty heave but could not connect properly as Mahmudullah took a fine catch at the mid-off region. Bangladesh won that game by nine wickets.

#2

Shapoor Zadran vs Hong Kong, 2014

The 2014 edition also saw Afghanistan's Shapoor Zadran get this feat, against Hong Kong. It was a full and straight delivery that went through the defenses of Irfan Ahmed. The ball knocked out the bail on its way to the wicket-keeper as Afghanistan made a delightful start to the match. Afghanistan went on to win by seven wickets.

#3

Ruben Trumpelmann vs Scotland, 2021

Namibia's talented left-arm pacer Ruben Trumpelmann accomplished the feat in the 2021 edition, against Scotland. He went for a good-length delivery around off-stump to start off the proceedings. George Munsey, who was cramped for room, couldn't execute the cut shot as the opener bottom-edged the ball onto the stumps. Trumpelmann finished with 3/17 as Namibia won by four wickets.

#4

Ruben Trumpelmann vs Oman, 2024

Trumpelmann is the only bowler to accomplish this feat twice. Earlier in the ongoing tournament, he dismissed Oman opener Kashyap Prajapati for a first-ball duck. It was a full and straight delivery on the middle and leg stump as Prajapati was trapped LBW. The succeeding delivery saw him dismiss Aqib Ilyas. Trumpelmann recorded 4/21 as Namibia won the game in the Super Over.

#5

Arshdeep Singh vs USA, 2024

Arshdeep is the latest entrant on this list. He was successful off the first ball against USA he sent back Shayan Jahangir, who was trapped LBW. The delivery sharply came back in as Jahangir was struck around the knee-roll. The Indian left-arm pacer finished with 4/9 as India won by seven wickets. Notably, Arshdeep recorded the best T20 WC figures by an Indian bowler.