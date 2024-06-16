T20 WC: Australia overcome Scotland; Head, Stoinis shine
Australia beat Scotland by five wickets to continue their unbeaten run at the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. The Scottish side posted 180/6 in Match 35 in St Lucia thanks to a 60-run effort from Brandon McMullen. Australia were off to a poor start but fifties from Travis Head and Marcus Stoinis powered them over the line. Here are the key stats.
McMullen powers Scotland
McMullen arrived after opener Michael Jones departed in the first over. The former joined forces with George Munsey (35) and the duo added 89 runs in just eight overs. Richie Berrington contributed with an unbeaten 31-ball 42 as Scotland posted their highest-ever T20 WC total (180/6). Notably, Australia restricted the damage with some brilliant death bowling toward the end.
Summary of Australia's chase
Australia were off to a poor start with the likes of David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, and Glenn Maxwell departing cheaply. However, Travis Head joined forces with Marcus Stoinis and the duo recorded a century partnership for the fourth wicket. Both batters slammed fifties before being dismissed. Nevertheless, an unbeaten 14-ball 24 from Marcus Stoinis meant Australia won with two balls to spare.
A fine effort from McMullen
McMullen brilliantly for his 34-ball 60 as he smoked two boundaries and six sixes. He finished the group stage of the ongoing competition with 140 runs at 70 (50s: 2). Overall, he has clobbered 363 runs across 13 T20Is at 36.30 (50s: 4). His strike rate is a stunning 152.52.