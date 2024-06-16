In brief Simplifying... In brief Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell has become the third Australian to score 2,500 T20I runs, following Aaron Finch and David Warner.

He achieved this milestone in his 110th match, and also holds the record for joint-most T20I centuries, matching Rohit Sharma's tally of five.

In total, Maxwell has amassed over 9,700 runs in T20 cricket, making him the third-highest run-getter among Australians in this format.

Glenn Maxwell has amassed more than 9,700 runs in T20s (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Glenn Maxwell becomes third Australian batter with 2,500 T20I runs

By Atrayo Bhattacharya Edited by Rajdeep Saha 08:26 am Jun 16, 2024

What's the story Australian dasher Glenn Maxwell completed 2,500 runs in T20I cricket. The all-rounder accomplished the feat during Australia's ICC T20 World Cup 2024 clash against Scotland at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia. He unlocked the feat with his fourth run, becoming the third Australian batter to complete the milestone in T20I cricket. Here are further details.

Third Australian, 13th batter overall to accomplish the milestone

Maxwell is only behind the likes of Aaron Finch (3,120) and David Warner (3,215) in terms of runs for Australia. As per ESPNcricinfo, Maxwell is now the 13th batter to complete the milestone of 2,500 T20I runs. Maxwell attained the milestone in his 110th match. He averages around 30 and his strike rate is 154-plus. He owns five tons and 10 fifties.

9,700-plus runs in T20s

Maxwell owns 9,700-plus runs in T20 cricket from 436 matches (412 innings). The all-rounder is the third-highest run-getter among Australian batters in the T20s. Warner leads the race with 12,000-plus runs in this format, while Finch trails him with 11,458 runs. Maxwell owns a strike rate of 153-plus in T20s. He has smashed 33 fifties and seven centuries.

Joint-most T20I centuries for Maxwell

Maxwell hammered a brilliant 120* in only 55 deliveries in the second T20I against West Indies earlier this year. Notably, it was his fifth T20I century. He registered the joint-most centuries in T20I cricket. He matched Rohit Sharma's tally, who also owns five T20I centuries. Suryakumar Yadav is in third spot with four T20I centuries.

Breaking down Maxwell's numbers

Maxwell owns 924 runs at home, averaging 31.86 with the help of two tons and three fifties. In away matches (home of the opposition), he owns 1,131 runs at an average of 33.26 (100s: 3, 50: 5). In 31 matches at neutral venues, he has tallied 440-plus runs at 21-plus (50s: 2).