T20 World Cup: Mitchell Marsh races past 1,500 T20I runs
Mitchell Marsh has become the fourth Australian to complete 1,500 runs in T20I cricket. The Aussies skipper accomplished the milestone with his 1st run against Scotland in Match 35 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in St Lucia. Marsh, however, departed for a nine-ball eight in Scotland's chase of 181 runs. Here we decode his T20I stats.
Decoding his T20I stats
Playing his 58th game, Marsh has raced to 1,507 runs as his average and strike rate read 33.48 and 134.31, respectively. The tally includes nine fifties with 92 being his best score. 396 of his runs have come in 16 T20 WC games, averaging 33. He averages 52.62 as a captain as the tally includes over 421 runs.
Marsh joins these names
As mentioned, Marsh became the fourth Aussie to complete 1,500 runs in the format. He has joined the likes of David Warner (3,215), Aaron Finch (3120), and Glenn Maxwell (2,400-plus). Meanwhile, Marsh has 265, 910, and 332 runs in home, away, and neutral T20Is, respectively. With his right-arm pace, he has scalped just 17 T20I wickets at an economy of 7.74.
Revival of international career
Marsh's international career was revived in 2021 as he started batting at number three in T20Is. After impressing in several bilateral T20I series, he played an instrumental role in powering the Aussies to their maiden ICC T20 World Cup title in 2021. The all-rounder was named Australia's T20I captain in August last year. He has fared well as a leader.