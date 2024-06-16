In brief Simplifying... In brief Mitchell Marsh, in his 58th game, has joined the ranks of David Warner, Aaron Finch, and Glenn Maxwell as the fourth Australian to score over 1,500 runs in T20I cricket.

Marsh's career saw a resurgence in 2021 when he started batting at number three, leading Australia to their first ICC T20 World Cup title and earning the title of T20I captain.

His performance includes an average of 33.48 runs and a strike rate of 134.31, with 396 runs in 16 T20 World Cup games.

He averages over 50 as a captain (Source: X/@ICC)

T20 World Cup: Mitchell Marsh races past 1,500 T20I runs

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:20 am Jun 16, 2024

What's the story Mitchell Marsh has become the fourth Australian to complete 1,500 runs in T20I cricket. The Aussies skipper accomplished the milestone with his 1st run against Scotland in Match 35 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in St Lucia. Marsh, however, departed for a nine-ball eight in Scotland's chase of 181 runs. Here we decode his T20I stats.

Decoding his T20I stats

Playing his 58th game, Marsh has raced to 1,507 runs as his average and strike rate read 33.48 and 134.31, respectively. The tally includes nine fifties with 92 being his best score. 396 of his runs have come in 16 T20 WC games, averaging 33. He averages 52.62 as a captain as the tally includes over 421 runs.

Marsh joins these names

As mentioned, Marsh became the fourth Aussie to complete 1,500 runs in the format. He has joined the likes of David Warner (3,215), Aaron Finch (3120), and Glenn Maxwell (2,400-plus). Meanwhile, Marsh has 265, 910, and 332 runs in home, away, and neutral T20Is, respectively. With his right-arm pace, he has scalped just 17 T20I wickets at an economy of 7.74.

Revival of international career

Marsh's international career was revived in 2021 as he started batting at number three in T20Is. After impressing in several bilateral T20I series, he played an instrumental role in powering the Aussies to their maiden ICC T20 World Cup title in 2021. The all-rounder was named Australia's T20I captain in August last year. He has fared well as a leader.