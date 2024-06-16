In brief Simplifying... In brief In the T20 World Cup, Brandon McMullen's impressive 60-run performance against Australia helped Scotland achieve their highest T20 WC total.

McMullen, who has a striking rate of 170.73, the highest among batters with at least 100 runs, partnered with George Munsey to add 89 runs in eight overs.

McMullen slammed his second fifty of T20 WC 2024 (Source: X/CricketScotland)

T20 WC: Brandon McMullen shines with 60 versus Australia

What's the story A stunning half-century from Brandon McMullen powered Scotland to 180/6 against Australia in Match 35 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in St Lucia. The dasher batted brilliantly for his 34-ball 60 as he smoked two boundaries and six sixes. This was his second half-century of the ongoing edition as Scotland posted their highest-ever T20 WC total. Here are the key stats.

McMullen arrived after opener Michael Jones departed in the first over. The former joined forces with George Munsey (35) and the duo added 89 runs in just eight overs. McMullen was the aggressor in the partnership as he hammered runs for fun. The star batter, who brought up his fifty off just 26 deliveries, eventually fell to Adam Zampa in the 12th over.

McMullen finished the group stage of the ongoing competition with 140 runs across four matches at 70 (50s: 2). His strike rate of 170.73 is the highest among batters with at least 100 runs. Overall, he has clobbered 363 runs across 13 T20Is at 36.30 (50s: 4). His strike rate is a stunning 152.52. This was his maiden outing against the Aussies.

Besides McMullen and Munsey, skipper Richie Berrington contributed with an unbeaten 31-ball 42 as Scotland posted their highest T20 WC total. They bettered the 176/5 which came against Ireland in the Hobart match in 2022. The total could have been even more colossal had Australia not bowled brilliantly toward the end. Notably, Scotland will qualify for the Super 8 if they upset the Aussies.