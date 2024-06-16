In brief Simplifying... In brief In a rain-shortened T20 World Cup match, England triumphed over Namibia by 41 runs.

The game was cut to 10 overs each, with England scoring 12 runs, thanks to Harry Brook's unbeaten 47.

Despite their target being 126 via the DLS method, Namibia could only manage 8 runs in their 10 overs.

Harry Brook scored an unbeaten 47 for England (Photo credit: X/@englandcricket)

T20 World Cup, England beat Namibia in rain-curtailed encounter: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 03:51 am Jun 16, 202403:51 am

What's the story England have beaten Namibia in a must-win ICC T20 World Cup 2024 clash in Antigua. England had to wait as rain threatened to play spoilsport. The match was reduced to 10 overs per side. England's final match in Group B needed them to beat minnows Namibia to have a chance of progressing to the Super 8s. They also need Australia to beat Scotland.

England

England wait for the result between Australia and Scotland

England saw their Group B opener against Scotland have no result after rain forced an end. Their second match against Australia saw the latter claim a massive victory. England then humbled Oman to up their NRR and get to three points. However, with Scotland having more points (5), England needed to beat Namibia in addition to depending on Australia beating Scotland.

Information

Scotland can get through at England's expense: Here's how

Scotland and Australia face each other next and the former can make it through to the Super 8. As mentioned, Scotland have five points and are third. England are second at the moment. If the Scottish side beats Australia, they go through.

Summary

England beat Namibia by 41 runs

The match was initially reduced to 11 overs per side. However, in between rain disrupted once again and the match got reduced to 10 overs. England scored 122/5 in 10 overs with Harry Brook smashing an unbeaten 47. Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone entertained. In response, Namibia's target was 126 via DLS method. They managed 84/3 from their 10 overs.

Brook

Here are the key stats of Brook

Brook's 47* from 20 balls was laced with four fours and two sixes (SR: 235). In 35 T20Is (30 innings), Brook has raced to 629 runs at 29.95. His strike rate reads 146.96. As per ESPNcricinfo, Brook owns 3,117 runs from 133 T20s (124 innings) at an average of 33.51 (SR: 150.43). He shared a 56-run stand alongside Bairstow for the 3rd wicket.

Information

Bairstow surpasses 1,600 T20I runs for England

Bairstow scored 31 from 18 balls. He smashed three fours and two sixes (SR: 172.22). In 206 T20s, Bairstow owns 4,966 runs at 30.65. Bairstow has surpassed 1,600 T20I runs for England (1,607) at 29.75 (SR: 137.82).

Do you know?

23rd T20 duck for Jos Buttler

England skipper Jos Buttler scored a four-ball duck. He registered his 7th T20I duck, including two at the T20 World Cup. This was also his 23rd duck in T20 cricket.

Points

England have five points (NRR: +3.521)

England finished their group stage journey with two wins and a defeat (NR: 1). Their NRR is +3.521. England now have five points. A win for Australia will see them finish with 8 points and a 100% record. England will join the Aussies in Super 8. A defeat for Australia could see Scotland get to seven points and top the group, besides ousting England.