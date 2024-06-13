Boult finished with 3/16 (Source: X/@BLACKCAPS)

Boult, Motie star with three-fers in WI-NZ T20 WC clash

01:26 pm Jun 13, 2024

What's the story West Indies beat New Zealand by 13 runs in Match 26 to officially earn a Super 8 qualification in the ongoing 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. While Sherfane Rutherford's majestic 68* and Alzarri Joseph's 4/19 headlined the game, Trent Boult and Gudakesh Motie also claimed three wickets apiece. Boult has been sensational in T20 WCs. Let's decode their stats.

Boult's spell

A stunning spell from Boult

Boult struck in the opening over yet again as Johnson Charles departed for a duck. The dangerous Andre Russell (14) and Joseph (6) fell to him later as the left-arm pacer finished with 3/16 in his four overs. The tally includes a maiden. Despite his efforts, WI posted 149/9 as Rutherford rescued the team after they were reduced to 30/5.

Motie's spell

Motie made the ball talk

Left-arm spinner Motie severely dented NZ's chase by taking three wickets in the middle overs. He opened his account by dismissing the opposition skipper Kane Williamson for 1. Rachin Ravindra (10) and Daryl Mitchell (12) fell to him later as NZ were reduced to 63/5. The Kiwis eventually finished at 136/9 thanks to Joseph's four-wicket haul.

Stats

30 T20 WC wickets for Boult

Boult has now raced to 30 wickets across 16 T20 WC matches at an economy of 6.34. Boult now has five wickets in the ongoing event (ER: 4.75). In overall T20Is, he now boasts 79 wickets across 59 matches (ER: 7.86). 10 of his scalps have come against WI in six outings (ER: 6.33). The speedster now has 21 T20I wickets at away venues.

Numab

A look at Motie's numbers

Motie, who claimed 3/25 in his four overs, now has 18 wickets across 11 T20Is at a paltry economy of 6.75. He has completed five wickets in the ongoing event as he concedes runs at just 6.11. This was his maiden outing against the Kiwi team. Overall, the spinner has completed 53 wickets across 44 T20 matches (ER: 7.25).

Game

Here's the match summary

A majestic 68* from Rutherford meant WI compiled 149/9 while batting first in Trinidad after being reduced to 30/5. Nicholas Pooran (17) was the team's second-highest run-getter. Boult claimed three wickets for the Kiwis. The Kiwis lost regular wickets in response and were eventually restricted to 136/9. Joseph claimed four wickets. WI are through to the Super 8 stage with this win.