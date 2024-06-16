In brief Simplifying... In brief George Munsey has become the second Scottish cricketer to score 2,000 runs in T20 Internationals, joining Richie Berrington.

George Munsey becomes second Scotland batter to 2,000 T20I runs

What's the story George Munsey has become the second Scotland batter to complete 2,000 T20I runs. The veteran accomplished the feat with his 29th run in Match 35 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup against Australia in St Lucia. He ended up scoring 35 off 23 balls with the help of two fours and three sixes. Here are his stats.

Munsey's efforts go in vain

Munsey joined forces with Brandon McMullen (60) after opener Michael Jones departed in the first over. The duo added 89 runs in just eight overs as Scotland posted their highest-ever T20 WC total (180/6). Munsey fell to Glenn Maxwell in the ninth over. However, fifties from Travis Head (68) and Marcus Stoinis (59) powered the Aussies over the line.

Munsey joins Berrington

With this knock, Munsey has raced to 2,006 runs across 71 games at 31.34 (SR: 143.38). His tally of 13 50-plus T20I scores is the most for a Scottish batter (100s: 2). Only Richie Berrington (2,194) has hammered more runs in Scotland colors. Meanwhile, Munsey finished the 2024 T20 WC with 124 runs at a strike rate of 139.32.

Decoding Munsey's T20I numbers

1,083 of Munsey's T20I runs have come in 38 neutral games at 31.85. While he has 442 runs at 29.46 in home games, 481 of his runs have come in away matches at 32.06. Overall, the 31-year-old has completed 465 runs across 18 T20 WC games at 29.06. The tally includes two fifties.