In brief Simplifying... In brief In the T20 World Cup, Bangladesh's Rishad Hossain showcased his bowling prowess against the Netherlands, claiming three wickets despite a costly start.

With 22 scalps in 20 T20Is and an impressive seven wickets in his debut World Cup from just three matches, Rishad's performance continues to impress.

His cricket career boasts 34 scalps in T20 cricket, marking him as a player to watch.

In 20 T20Is, Rishad owns 22 scalps at 20.90 (Photo credit: X/@BCBtigers)

T20 World Cup: Bangladesh's Rishad Hossain claims three-fer against Netherlands

By Rajdeep Saha 12:02 am Jun 14, 202412:02 am

What's the story Bangladesh spinner Rishad Hossain led the show with the ball against the Netherlands in Match 27 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent. Riding on Shakib Al Hasan's 64*, Bangladesh managed 159/5 in 20 overs. The Dutch were going well at 111/3 before Rishad picked two instant wickets (111/5). He finished with three scalps in Bangladesh's win.

Bowling

A solid show on offer from Rishad

Rishad was introduced in the ninth over and he proved to be costly, conceding 14 runs. He bowled a tight second over. In the 15th over, Rishad gave away seven runs from first three deliveries. Sybrand Engelbrecht (33) was dismissed after aiming to go big. Bas de Leede was stumped thereafter. He picked a wicket and conceded seven runs from his final over.

Information

A look at Rishad's stats

Rishad managed 3/33 (ER: 8.25). In 20 T20Is, he owns 22 scalps at 20.90 (ER: 7.18). Playing in his maiden T20 World Cup, Rishad owns seven wickets from three matches at 12.42. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has 34 scalps in T20 cricket at 22.26.