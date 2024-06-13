In brief Simplifying... In brief In the recent ICC T20 World Cup match, Bangladesh triumphed over the Netherlands, with Shakib's impressive 64* from 46 balls leading the charge.

Shakib's performance marked his 13th T20I fifty and made him the first Bangladeshi player to surpass 2,500 T20I runs.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands' Aryan Dutt and Paul van Meekeren shone with the ball, and Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, and Scott Edwards contributed significantly to the batting. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Shakib Al Hasan was superb with the bat for Bangladesh (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

ICC T20 World Cup, Bangladesh floor sorry Netherlands: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 11:45 pm Jun 13, 202411:45 pm

What's the story Bangladesh earned a crucial win over the Netherlands in Match 27 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent. Bangladesh posted 159/5 in 20 overs, riding on a solid 64*-run knock from Shakib Al Hasan. In response, Netherlands were going well at one stage (111/3) before suffering a collapse to surrender the tie. The Dutch scored 134/8.

BAN innings

Bangladesh innings summary

Bangladesh were off to a poor start, losing two quick wickets (23/2). Shakib came in and helped the side get to 54/2. Netherlands bossed the show in the middle overs. The Tigers were 105/4, scoring 51 runs in seven overs and losing two wickets. The last five overs produced 54 runs with Shakib, Mahmudullah and Jaker Ali (14*) providing the impetus.

Shakib

2,500 T20I runs for Shakib

Playing his 125th T20I match, Shakib hit 64* from 46 balls. He hit nine fours (SR: 139.13). Shakib now owns 2,515 runs at 23.72. His strike rate reads 121.79. The southpaw smashed his 13th T20I fifty. He is the first Bangladesh player to register 2,500-plus T20I runs. During the course of his knock, Shakib also surpassed 250 fours (255).

Numbers

800-plus T20 WC runs and 32nd T20 fifty

In 39 T20 World Cup matches, Shakib has raced to 817 runs at 24.75. His strike rate is 121.94. He slammed his fourth fifty in the global ICC tournament. He has smoked 71 fours. Shakib became the 8th batter to surpass 800 runs in the tournament's history. Overall in T20 cricket, Shakib has smashed 7,342 runs at 21.46 (50s: 32).

Information

Key numbers for Tanzid and Mahmudullah

Tanzid hit 35 from 26 balls. He smashed five fours and a six. In 10 matches, he has 284 runs at 35.50. Mahmudullah made his presence felt with a 21-ball 25 (4s: 2, 6s: 2). He owns 2,359 T20I runs at 24-plus average.

Information

Aryan Dutt and Paul van Meekeren excel with the ball

Aryan Dutt clocked 2/17 from his four overs (ER: 4.20). Dutt owns 10 wickets from 12 T20Is at 27.50. Van Meekeren managed 2/15 from his four overs. He owns 73 T20I scalps at 20.39. In 15 T20 WC games, he has 22 scalps at 13.31.

Batting

Vikramjit, Engelbrecht and Edwards chip in

Netherlands batter Vikramjit Singh scored a fluent 26, hitting three sixes (SR: 162.50). In 17 T20Is, he has 235 runs at 14.68. Sybrand Engelbrecht looked solid for his 22-ball 33. He smashed three fours and a six (SR: 150). In 11 matches, he owns 269 runs at 33.62. Scott Edwards hit 25. In 63 matches (55 innings), Edwards owns 777 runs at 19.92.

Information

Spinner Rishad Hossain claims a three-fer

Spinner Rishad Hossain was superb for the Tigers. He claimed 3/33 from his four overs (ER: 8.25). In 20 T20Is, he owns 22 scalps at 20.90 (ER: 7.18). Playing in his maiden T20 World Cup, Rishad owns seven wickets from three matches at 12.42.

Fizz

Mustafizur Rahman bowls an economical spell

Bangladesh's leading left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman claimed 1/12 from his four overs (ER: 3). He got the key scalp of Edwards (117/6). Mustafizur now owns 24 T20 World Cup scalps from 18 matches at 19.45 (ER: 6.86). In T20Is, the senior pacer has claimed 124 scalps from 99 matches at 21.25. Overall in T20s, Fizz has claimed 324 wickets at 21.26.

Information

Taskin races to 24 T20 World Cup wickets at 18

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed picked 2/30 from his four overs. In 159 T20s, he owns 189 scalps at 22.92. In 64 T20Is, the right-arm pacer has 70 scalps at 23.72. The senior Bangladesh bowler owns 24 ICC T20 World Cup scalps at 18.

Points table

Bangladesh on the brink of reaching Super 8

After three matches in Group D, Bangladesh are placed second with four points. They have claimed two wins and a defeat (NRR: +0.478). Bangladesh remain favorites to join South Africa in the Super 8. The Proteas have already qualified with three wins from three games. Bangladesh's final match is against Nepal.