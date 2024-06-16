In brief Simplifying... In brief In a thrilling T20 World Cup match, Australia's Head and Stoinis led their team to victory against Scotland, despite a shaky start.

Head scored his maiden T20 WC fifty with 68 runs off 49 balls, while Stoinis dominated with 59 runs off just 29 balls.

Their combined efforts, along with Tim David's unbeaten 24, helped Australia cross the line with two balls to spare. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Stoinis scored a fine 59 (Source: X/@cricketcomau)

T20 WC: Head, Stoinis slam match-winning fifties versus Scotland

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:37 am Jun 16, 202411:37 am

What's the story Fiery half-centuries from Travis Head and Marcus Stoinis powered Australia to a five-wicket triumph over Scotland in Match 35 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in St Lucia. While Head (68) top-scored in the game, Stoinis was more aggressive as the Aussies accomplished the 181-run target to complete their second-most successful run chase in T20 WC history. Here we look at their stats.

Maxwell

Brilliant knocks from the duo

Australia were off to a poor start with the likes of David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, and Glenn Maxwell departing cheaply. Head joined forces with Stoinis and the duo recorded an 80-run partnership for the fourth wicket. While Head went berserk after getting settled, Stoinis attacked from the outset as he dominated the partnership. Their efforts meant Australia (186/5) crossed the line in 19.4 overs.

Head

Maiden T20 WC fifty for Head

Head made 68 off 49 balls with the help of five fours and four sixes. This was his maiden T20 WC fifty as he has raced to 148 runs in the ongoing event at 49.33 (SR: 157.44). Overall, he has completed 804 runs across 30 T20Is at 32.16 (50s: 2). 194 of his runs have come in neutral T20Is at 38.80.

Stoinis

A look at Stoinis's numbers

Stoinis made 59 off just 29 balls. He hammered nine boundaries and two maximums. This was his fourth T20I fifty as he has completed 1,096 runs across 63 games at 32.23 (SR: 150.13). In T20 WCs, he now has 362 runs across 15 matches at 60.33 (SR: 166.05). This was his third fifty. Stoinis has 264 runs in neutral T20Is at 52.80.

run chases

Third-best average in run chases

Stoinis now has 202 T20 WC runs in run chases at 102.50. Among batters with at least 200 runs in T20 WC run chases, only Matthew Hayden (260) and Virat Kohli (135.50) own better averages, as per ESPNcricinfo. His strike rate of 178.26 is also the best in this regard. Stoinis has two T20 WC fifties in the second innings.

Summary

How did the game pan out?

A stunning half-century from Brandon McMullen (60) powered Scotland to 180/6 while batting first. George Munsey (35) and Richie Berrington (42*) also played handy knocks. In reply, Australia were off to a poor start. They were 60/3 at the time of Maxwell's departure before Head and Stoinis powered them. An unbeaten 14-ball 24 from Tim David meant Australia won with two balls to spare.