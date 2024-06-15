In brief Simplifying... In brief New Zealand's performance in the T20 World Cup has seen ups and downs.

They faced a group-stage exit in their opening match against Afghanistan and Windies, marking their first such instance in ODI and T20 World Cups.

Despite semi-finalist status in 2007 and reaching Super 8s in 2010 and 2012, they failed to make it to the semis, with similar results in the 2014 edition.

New Zealand failed to reach the Super 8s in 2024 (Image source: X/@BLACKCAPS)

T20 World Cup: A look at New Zealand's worst campaigns

By Parth Dhall 05:15 pm Jun 15, 2024

What's the story In a major upset, New Zealand had an early exit from the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup currently underway in the Caribbean and USA. New Zealand, who suffered defeats in their first two matches, needed Papua New Guinea to overcome Afghanistan in Trinidad. However, fortunes didn't favor the Kiwis. Have a look at New Zealand's worst T20 World Cup campaigns.

2024: Early exit from group stage

New Zealand faltered in their opening match against Afghanistan, who claimed an 84-run win. In their next encounter against the Windies, the Kiwis suffered a 13-run defeat. Although New Zealand thrashed Uganda, their chances to qualify for Super 8s were already quashed. Interestingly, this marks the first instance of NZ facing a group-stage exit in ODI and T20 World Cups.

2009: NZ falter in Super 8s

New Zealand finished as the semi-finalists in the inaugural T20 World Cup edition in 2007. However, they faltered in the Super 8 stage the following edition (2009). The Kiwis cleared the group stage by beating Scotland. Although South Africa claimed a one-run win, it didn't dent NZ's chances. However, defeats to Pakistan and Sri Lanka knocked the Black Caps out.

2010 and 2012: NZ fail to reach semis

New Zealand endured similar campaigns in the 2010 and 2012 editions. In 2010, they won two consecutive encounters to reach Super 8s. However, their campaign ended after two defeats in that stage. The 2012 edition in Sri Lanka saw similar results from the Black Caps. They did well in the first round before finishing fourth in Super 10s.

2014: Two wins in Super 10s

New Zealand automatically progressed the Super 10 stage in the 2014 T20 World Cup held in Bangladesh. However, they managed two wins in four encounters and eventually missed the semis berth.