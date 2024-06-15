New Zealand won by nine wickets (Image source: X/@BLACKCAPS)

What's the story New Zealand claimed a consolation win after thrashing Uganda in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in Trinidad. The Kiwis bowled out Uganda for 40 (18.4 overs), with Tim Southee taking three wickets. Interestingly, no NZ bowler conceded over 10 runs. Meanwhile, Kenneth Waiswa was the only Uganda batter to score in double figures. The Black Caps chased the paltry total in 5.2 overs.

Second-lowest total in T20 WC history

For the third time, Uganda were bowled out for a sub-60 total in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Their 40 against New Zealand is now the second-lowest total in T20 World Cup history. Notably, Uganada also jointly hold the top spot with Netherlands. They perished for a mere 39 earlier in the tournament, in Providence.

A run-rate of 2.14 for Uganda

As per Cricbuzz, Uganda's 2.14 is now the lowest run-rate for a side in a Men's T20 World Cup innings. No other team has a run-rate of less than three in this regard.

NZ bowlers were on fire

Southee was the pick of New Zealand's bowlers. He took three wickets for just four runs in four overs, including a maiden. Trent Boult and Rachin Ravindra also bowled a maiden over each. The duo took two wickets apiece, conceding seven and nine runs, respectively from four overs. Mitchell Santner and Lockie Ferguson bagged figures worth 3.4-0-8-2 and 4-0-9-1, respectively.

Southee races past 160 T20I wickets

Southee, the highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket, has now raced to 162 scalps from 125 matches. The right-arm pacer averages 22.59 in the shortest format. Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan follows Southee in terms of T20I wickets (146). Southee now has 34 wickets at 18.64 in the T20 World Cup. He leads the wicket column for the Kiwis.

NZ's biggest T20I win by balls

Devon Conway's unbeaten 22 powered NZ to a nine-wicket win. NZ won the match with 88 balls remaining, the biggest win for them by balls remaining in T20I cricket. Their previous-highest was 74 against Kenya in 2007.

NZ, Uganda knocked out

Both NZ and Uganda were eliminated from the Super 8 race before the match. Afghanistan and West Indies are the two qualifiers from Group C. The Kiwis will next take on Papua New Guinea to play for pride.