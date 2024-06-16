In brief Simplifying... In brief Australia has a history of successful run-chases in T20 World Cup cricket.

Memorable moments include Michael Hussey's 24-ball 60* in 2010 against Pakistan, a 181-run chase against Scotland in 2024, and a thrilling semi-final against Pakistan in 2021 where Stoinis and Matthew Wade turned the game around.

The 2021 final saw Australia chase 173 against New Zealand, with Marsh's unbeaten 77 leading them to victory. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Australia chased down 181 against Scotland

T20 World Cup: Australia's highest successful run-chases

By Parth Dhall 05:00 pm Jun 16, 202405:00 pm

What's the story Australia claimed a five-wicket win over Scotland in Gros Islet to continue their unbeaten run at the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. The Mitchell Marsh-led side chased down 181, the second-highest target accomplished by Australia in T20 World Cup history. Travis Head and Marcus Stoinis got Australia home after Brandon McMullen powered the Scots. Here are Australia's highest successful run-chases in the tournament.

#1

192 vs Pakistan, Gros Islet, 2010 semi-final

The 2010 T20 World Cup saw Australia and Pakistan meet in the semi-finals. Pakistan put up a challenging score of 191/6 in 20 overs. Australia were down to 105/5 when Michael Hussey came out to bat at number seven. He took matters in his own hand after White (43) was dismissed. Hussey's 24-ball 60* (3 fours and 6 sixes) powered Australia to the final.

#2

181 vs Scotland, Gros Islet, 2024

Fourteen years later, Australia pulled off a similar run-chase in the T20 World Cup at the same venue, this time against Scotland. The Scots posted 180/6 in Match 35, thanks to a 60-run effort from Brandon McMullen. Scotland captain Richie Berrington also slammed a 31-ball 42*. Australia were reduced to 60/3, but Head (68) and Stoinis (59) played match-winning knocks.

#3

177 vs Pakistan, Dubai, 2021 semi-final

Australia and Pakistan once again locked horns in the T20 World Cup semi-finals in 2021. Pakistan managed to put up 176/4 in 20 overs after being invited to bat. Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman slammed fifties. Australia were 96/5 before Stoinis and Matthew Wade changed the match. Hasan Ali dropped Wade in the 19th over as the latter then smashed three successive sixes.

#4

173 vs New Zealand, Dubai, 2021 final

Chasing 173 in the 2021 final against New Zealand in Dubai, Australia were powered by David Warner and Marsh. While Warner departed for 50, Marsh returned unbeaten on 77 off 50 balls (6 fours and 4 sixes). The latter later stitched a valuable 66-run partnership with Glenn Maxwell. Marsh was eventually adjudged the Player of the Match as Australia tasted glory.