England thumped Oman (Photo credit: X/@englandcricket)

ICC T20 World Cup, England blow dismal Oman away: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 02:28 am Jun 14, 202402:28 am

What's the story England blew dismal Oman away in Match 27 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. Batting first, Oman posted the fourth-lowest score in T20 World Cup history (47/10). Adil Rashid claimed 4/11 with Jofra Archer and Mark Wood taking three-fers. Phil Salt started by smashing two sixes before England opened their account with a win.

Oman fall flat against England

It was a magnificent bowling show from the Three Lions as Shoaib Khan was the only Oman batter with 10-plus runs (11). England were all over Oman, who folded in 13.2 overs. Rashid led the show with his quality spin. He dismissed Khalid Kail before cleaning up the tail. Oman were no match for Rashid's offerings. Pacers Archer and Wood impressed as well.

Rashid

Rashid races to 26 T20 World Cup scalps

As per ESPNcricinfo, Rashid has raced to 336 T20 wickets from 298 matches at 22.80. He claimed his 10th four-wicket haul. 115 of Rashid's wickets have come for England in 109 T20Is. He averages 24.59 (ER: 7.39). This was his 3rd four-wicket haul. Rashid owns 26 T20 World Cup wickets from 25 matches at 24.07. He is England's second-highest wicket-taker after Stuart Broad (30).

Information

First England bowler with multiple four-fers or more

Rashid is the first Englishman to claim multiple four-wicket hauls or more in T20 WC history. He had claimed 4/2 from 2.2 overs in the 2021 edition as well. Sam Curran (5/10) and Chris Jordan (4/28) own one four-wicket haul or more in T20 WCs.

Archer

Archer shines for England

Archer managed 3/12 from 3.2 overs. He bowled one maiden over. The fast bowler has raced to 176 T20 wickets from 140 matches at 20.72 (ER: 7.67). In 20 T20Is, Archer now has 25 scalps at 22.20 (ER: 7.38). Playing his maiden T20 World Cup, Archer owns four scalps at 13.

Information

Mark Wood gets to 50 T20I wickets

Wood (3/12) was exceptional. He now owns 81 T20 scalps at 19.72. Notably, Wood has raced to 50 T20I scalps at just 18.42. He is the sixth England bowler to register 50-plus wickets.

Oman

Oman amongst the lowest scorers

As mentioned, Oman recorded the 4th-lowest score in T20 World Cup history. Uganda and Netherlands hold the joint-record for the lowest score. Uganda managed 39/10 in 12 overs vs West Indies in 2024. The Dutch managed 39/10 in 10.3 overs against Sri Lanka in 2014. Netherlands scored 44 vs Sri Lanka in 2021. Oman follow Uganda and Netherlands.

Information

Lowest T20I score for Oman

Oman also posted their lowest T20I team total. Their previous lowest score was 78/10 versus Nepal in 2022. 87/9 against Nepal in 2022 remains Oman's only other score of below 100.

Information

Buttler leads the chase for England

Jos Buttler hit an unbeaten 8-ball 24. He smashed four fours and a six. Before that, Salt hit 12 from three balls. Jonny Bairstow smashed two fours from the two balls he faced as England scored 50/2 in 3.1 overs.

Points

England alive in Group B

England have three points from three matches. Their last clash is against Namibia. Defending champions England need to win that match and hope Australia beat Scotland by a massive margin to have a chance of reaching the Super 8. England's NRR is +3.081 with Scotland's NRR being +2.164. Scotland have five points. Australia have qualified with a 100% record so far.