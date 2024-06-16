In brief Simplifying... In brief Namibia's 2024 T20 World Cup journey was a rollercoaster, with a historic Super Over win against Oman, thanks to David Wiese's all-round performance.

However, they faced three consecutive defeats, including a record low total against Australia.

Despite the losses, Namibian pacer Ruben Trumpelmann made history by taking wickets off the first two balls in a T20I match, and Gerhard Erasmus stood out as the team's top performer.

Namibia finished the Group B standings at the fourth place (Source: X/@ICC)

Namibia: Decoding their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign in stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:37 pm Jun 16, 202402:37 pm

What's the story Team Namibia has been knocked out of the ongoing 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. After clinching their tournament opener against Oman in the Super Over, Namibia suffered three defeats on the trot. They hence finished the Group B standings at the fourth place with just two points (NRR: -2.529). Let's decode Namibia's campaign in the competition in stats.

Super Over

Super Over win over Oman

As mentioned, Namibia beat Oman in the Super Over to kick-start their campaign. The game got tied as Namibia couldn't accomplish the 110-run target. However, David Wiese's all-round heroics meant the team prevailed in the one-over Eliminator. They became the first Associate side to win a T20 WC match in the Super Over. USA joined them later after upsetting Pakistan.

Defeats

Three defeats on the trot

The win against Oman turned out to be Namibia's only victory in the competition. Gerhard Erasmus's men couldn't defend 155 against Scotland in their next game. Australia thrashed them by nine wickets in their next game. Namibia were folded for 72 in that fixture. Their final match was a rain-curtailed affair as Namibia (84/3) failed to chase down 126 against England in 10 overs.

Records

Unwanted records versus Australia

The 72/10 versus Australia is now Namibia's lowest total in a T20 WC game. The Aussies (74/1) won the contest with 86 balls to spare. As per Cricbuzz, only Sri Lanka (96) and England (101) have won a T20 WC game with more balls remaining. The fixture also saw Namibia post the joint-sixth lowest powerplay total in T20 WC history (17/3).

Trumpelmann

Ruben Trumpelmann scripted history

The Oman clash saw Namibian pacer Ruben Trumpelmann become the first bowler to strike on the very first ball of a T20 WC game twice. While he trapped opener Kashyap Prajapati in the Oman game, he dismissed Scotland's George Munsey to start off the proceedings in a 2021 T20 WC match.

History

Another record for Trumpelmann

The second ball of the Namibia-Oman game saw Trumpelmann get the better of Aqib Ilyas. He hence became the first bowler to claim wickets off the first two balls in a T20I match. He recorded his career-best T20I figures in that game, 4/21. With seven wickets, the left-arm pacer finished as Namibia's highest wicket-taker (ER: 8.91).

Stats

Here are the other key performers

Skipper Gerhard Erasmus (102 runs at 34) was the only Namibian batter to slam 70-plus runs. He was also the team's only half-centurion. He also claimed four wickets at an economy of 7.36. Meanwhile, Wiese also scalped five wickets at an economy of 7.77 besides scoring 51 runs (SR: 127.50). The veteran all-rounder is now retired from international cricket.