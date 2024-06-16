In brief Simplifying... In brief In their debut T20 World Cup, Canada secured a historic win against Ireland but fell short against USA and Pakistan, finishing with three points.

The team set records, including defending the third-lowest target by an Associate side and witnessing the second-most expensive over in T20 WC history.

Key performers included Nicholas Kirton, the top scorer, and Dillon Heyliger, the highest wicket-taker. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Canada managed a solitary win (Source: X/@ICC)

ICC T20 World Cup: Presenting Canada's campaign in stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:40 pm Jun 16, 202401:40 pm

What's the story Canada's run in the ongoing 2024 ICC T20 World Cup has come to an end. The Saad Bin Zafar-led side, which was placed in Group A, managed just two wins across four games (NR: 1). Their final game against India on June 15 was washed out due to incessant rain in Florida. Here we decode Canada's campaign in stats.

Campaign

Summary of Canada's campaign

USA thrashed Canada (194/5) by seven wickets in the tournament opener. They prevailed with 14 balls to spare. Canada recorded a 12-run win in their next outing, against Ireland. They defended 137/7 in that game. Canada (106/7) lost to Pakistan in their third match. As mentioned, their clash against the Men in Blue was abandoned. Canada hence finished with just three points (NRR: 0.493).

Historic win

Maiden T20 WC win for Canada

Notably, the ongoing event marked Canada's maiden appearance in a T20 WC. The 12-run triumph against Ireland was the team's maiden win in the competition. They became the 22nd team to register a win in the tournament. While Canada now has two T20I wins over Ireland, they haven't defeated any other full-member team in this format.

Records

Canada also script these records

Canada defended the third-lowest target (138 versus Ireland) by an Associate side in T20 WCs. As mentioned, USA chased down 195 against Canada in the opener. The co-hosts \completed the third-highest successful chase in T20 WC history. Meanwhile, the USA game saw Canadian pacer Jeremy Gordon script an unwanted record. He bowled the second-most expensive over in T20 WC history (33 runs).

Performers

Here are the key performers

Nicholas Kirton was the only Canadian batter to score over 100 (101 at 33.66) runs at the event. Aaron Johnson trailed him with 89 runs at 29.66. Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, and Kirton were the half-centurions for Canada. Dillon Heyliger (5 wickets at an economy of 5) was Canada's highest wicket-taker. Jeremy Gordon (3 wickets) was the only other Canadian bowler to take multiple wickets.