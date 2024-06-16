In brief Simplifying... In brief Scotland's performance in the T20 World Cup has seen them score their highest totals against Australia, Ireland, Papua New Guinea, and West Indies.

Scotland scored 180/6 against Australia in Gros Islet

T20 World Cup: A look at Scotland's highest totals

By Parth Dhall 05:51 pm Jun 16, 202405:51 pm

What's the story Scotland gave a tough fight to Australia in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup Group B encouner at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet. The Scots posted 180/6 courtesy of a 60-run effort knock Brandon McMullen. Richie Berrington also led from the front with an unbeaten 42. Although Australia chased it down, Scotland recorded their highest T20 World Cup total.

180/5 vs Australia, Gros Islet, 2024

As mentioned, Scotland's 180/5 against Australia is now their highest total in T20 World Cup history. This was the first instance of Scotland scoring 180 or more runs in a T20 World Cup innings. However, Australia chased it down in the final over. They were reduced to 60/3, but Travis Head (68) and Marcus Stoinis (59) played match-winning knocks.

176/5 vs Ireland, Hobart, 2022

Only once have Scotland scored more than 170 runs in the T20 World Cup. They racked up 176/5 against Ireland in the 2022 Group B encounter in Hobart. Scotland were powered by opener Michael Jones's 55-ball 86, while Berrington slammed a 27-ball 37. Ireland eventually chased it down in 19 overs, with Curtis Campher smashing an unbeaten 72(32).

165/9 vs PNG, Al Amerat, 2021

Scotland's highest T20 World Cup total in winning cause came in the 2021 edition, against Papua New Guinea. Scotland compiled 165/9 in 20 overs, with Berrington smashing a 49-ball 70. They were cruising at 151/3 before going down to 165/9. PNG also suffered a top-order collapse as they were 35/5. Josh Davey took four wickets, with PNG getting bowled out for 148.

160/5 vs West Indies, Hobart, 2022

Scotland stunned two-time champions West Indies in the 2022 T20 World Cup encounter in Hobart. The Scots racked up 160/5 before bowling out the Windies for 118 in 18.3 overs. Scotland George Munsey opener slammed a 53-ball 66*, smashing 9 fours. Mark Watt later took three wickets to power Scotland's 42-run victory.