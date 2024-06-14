In brief Simplifying... In brief In a recent T20 World Cup match, England's Mark Wood and Jofra Archer showcased their bowling prowess.

Wood reached a milestone of 50 T20I wickets, becoming the sixth English bowler to do so, while Archer added two more to his tally of 176 T20 wickets.

Their exceptional performance helped England secure a victory over Oman, who posted the fourth-lowest score in T20 World Cup history.

Wood managed 3/12 from three overs to get to 50 T20I wickets (Photo credit: X/@englandcricket)

Mark Wood gets to 50 T20I scalps; Jofra Archer excels

By Rajdeep Saha 02:52 am Jun 14, 202402:52 am

What's the story England pacers Mark Wood and Jofra Archer claimed respective three-fers to blow Oman away in Match 27 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. Wood managed 3/12 from three overs to get to 50 T20I wickets. Archer maintained his supremacy, claiming 3/12 from 3.2 overs. Oman posted 47, their lowest T20I score before England claimed victory.

Three-fers for the two fast bowlers

Pratik Athavale was the first to be dismissed with Archer's short ball getting the batter. A slowe leg-cutter next sent Aqib Ilyas back. Wood opened his account, striking off his first ball in the 5th over. In the same over, he picked another scalp. Wood then dismissed Ayaan Khan in his second over. Archer dismissed Shoaib Khan to take Oman's final wicket.

50 T20I scalps for Wood

As per ESPNcricinfo, Wood now owns 81 T20 scalps at an average of 19.72. Notably, Wood has raced to 50 T20I scalps at just 18.42. He is the sixth England bowler to register 50-plus wickets. 13 of his wickets have come at home. Wood owns another 25 wickets away (home of opposition). 12 of his wickets have come at neutral venues.

Archer races to 176 T20 wickets

As mentioned, Archer managed 3/12 from 3.2 overs. He bowled one maiden over. The fast bowler has raced to 176 T20 wickets from 140 matches at 20.72 (ER: 7.67). In 20 T20Is, Archer now has 25 scalps at 22.20 (ER: 7.38). Playing his maiden T20 World Cup, Archer owns four scalps at an average of 13.

Summary of the contest

Oman posted the fourth-lowest score in T20 World Cup history as Adil Rashid claimed a majestic four-wicket haul. In response, England won in 3.1 overs, losing two wickets.