Shaheen Afridi dismissed Andrew Balbirnie and Lorcan Tucker early on (Image source: X/@ICC)

T20 World Cup 2024: Bowlers with two first-over wickets

By Parth Dhall 09:45 pm Jun 16, 2024

What's the story Pakistan seamers Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Amir blew up Ireland's top order in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup Match 36 in Florida. Ireland were down to 28/5 after being put in to bat on an uneven surface. Shaheen took two wickets in the first over itself. He became the fourth bowler to take two first-over wickets in the ongoing tournament.

Ruben Trumpelmann vs Oman, Bridgetown

The third match of the 2024 T20 World Cup between Oman and Namibia witnessed a historic Super Over. Both sides were tied at 109 before Namibia edged out Oman in the Super Over. Earlier, Ruben Trumpelmann dismissed Kashyap Prajapati and Oman skipper Aqib Ilyas on the match's first two deliveries. The left-arm pacer eventually took four wickets for 21 runs in four overs.

Fazalhaq Farooqi vs Uganda, Guyana

Afghanistan thrashed Uganda in Match 5 of the Providence Stadium, Guyana. Fifties from Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran powered the Afghans to 183/5 in 20 overs. In response, Uganda were bundled out for a mere 58. Left-arm seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi scalped a fifer for just nine runs in four overs. He dismissed Ronak Patel and Roger Mukasa in the innings' first over.

Arshdeep Singh vs USA, New York

Arshdeep Singh starred with a four-wicket haul in India's win over co-hosts USA in New York. The left-arm pacer took four wickets for nine runs in four overs as USA were restricted to 110/8 (20 overs). Arshdeep dismissed Shayan Jahangir on the match's first ball before removing Andries Gous in the same over. India later won the match by seven wickets.

Shaheen Afridi vs Ireland, Florida

As mentioned, Shaheen became the fourth bowler to scalp two wickets in the innings' first over in the 2024 T20 World Cup. He dismissed Ireland's Andrew Balbirnie and Lorcan Tucker in the first over.